Missouri Tigers Get New Position In AP Poll After Week One

The Missouri Tigers are focused on the upcoming matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks, but they did rise in the AP Poll following their win last week against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Tigers started the season ranked 25 and following their 54-14 victory, the Tigers moved to 23 in the rankings. Nine teams from the Southeastern Conference are ranked in the week one poll; Missouri is the lowest-ranked member.

The Tigers have been ranked in the AP Poll for the majority of the season every year since 2023. This was the year that the Tigers began to make the turn under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. The Tigers won the Cotton Bowl that year and finished the season in the top-10, which last happened in 2013.

Missouri’s Ranked Opponents

The Tigers’ schedule had five top-ten opponents on it when the preseason AP Poll was revealed. After the first full weekend slate, the Tigers now have just four top-ten opponents, but Oklahoma only fell to 11.

One of the toughest roads in all of college football this season, and the Tigers have two top-five and five top-12 opponents on tap.

With the expansion from eight to nine conference games this season, all SEC schedules got significantly harder. Missouri got one of the tougher draws in the conference this season, with a brutal stretch in November.

Drinkwitz has received criticism about his inability to win against ranked opponents. Under Drinkwitz, the Tigers are 7-19 against ranked opponents and 1-10 against teams in the top-ten. This season could be the time for Drinkwitz to flip the script if what the Tigers saw from Austin Simmons last Thursday was the real deal.

What Is On Tap For Missouri

After jumping up the Tigers coaching leaderboard last week, Drinkwitz makes his first trip west to the town of Lawrence, Kansas. For the first time since 2005, the Border War will return to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers should have one thing on their mind when they enter that stadium: dominate. One of college football’s oldest rivalries, whose roots date back to before the Civil War, returns for the second straight year.

Running back Ahmad Hardy is still not practicing with the team, and the Tigers are still uncertain about when he will return.

Hardy suffered a gunshot wound in the off-season and has been recovering, with hopes of returning to the field this season.

The Tigers did receive uplifting news about All-SEC offensive lineman Cayden Green. Pete Thamel reported that the Tigers’ left tackle practiced Monday and, barring setbacks, is on track to play Friday.

Following Friday’s contest, only one non-conference game remains for the Tigers, as the Troy Trojans make the trip to Columbia, Missouri, for week three. After that, the Tigers begin conference play in Starkville against Mississippi State.