Trae Taylor has one more high school football game to play — the state championship — but he’s already a record-setting quarterback in the state of Nebraska.

The most exciting news for Cornhuskers fans, of course, is that this five-star QB, ranked as a top-10 player in his class among all positions, is coming to Lincoln. He’s going to play for his in-state school at the next level.

Nebraska hasn’t had a lot go its way in recent years, and even when the Cornhuskers got a late recruiting flip from Dylan Raiola, it didn’t turn their program all the way around.

Taylor is the next great hope. He’s the guy who’s supposed to return the Cornhuskers to glory.

First, he’ll shoot for a state title. And whether he gets it or not, he’ll have already set an incredible record.

Trae Taylor Breaks Record

Trae Taylor is officially the Nebraska Class A state record holder for single-season total offense.

Before the state final, Taylor has totaled 4,280 yards (meaning his passing, rushing and receiving yardage combined for the season).

That record was previously held by Jett Thomalla, who went on to play at Alabama.

Thomalla played at Millard South, just like Taylor does this season. That’s some pretty good football to be watched at Millard South in recent seasons.

Local football writer Tim Verghese wrote on X:

“We spent all offseason wondering how Taylor could possibly outdo a junior season in which he threw for over 3,500 yards, totaled 50 touchdowns and completed over 80% of his pass attempts. This will do.”

Yep, Taylor is one of the most impressive high school quarterbacks in the country, and it doesn’t just show up in his traits — it shows up in his immense production.

Trae Taylor Comments

Taylor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement at setting this state record.

He didn’t make it about himself, though. Like any good QB, he thanked his teammates.

“Much respect to my (Millard South) brothers,” Taylor wrote. “They busted their butts for me.”

Much respect to my @MSouthFootball brothers. They busted their butts for me. @HuskerFootball https://t.co/mYb3FgMx65 — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) November 18, 2026

That’s exactly the messaging you want to see out of a QB phenom. Taylor seems to get it.

He’s recently affirmed that he’s excited to be at Nebraska and learn from Anthony Colandrea, who the Cornhuskers are expected to have back next season. Matt Rhule’s struggles as head coach have apparently not deterred Taylor, either.

Signing day is next month, and that’s when Taylor will get a chance to confirm his plans to head to Lincoln and bring Nebraska back toward the top.