The Nebraska Cornhuskers had a chance to finish the regular season with a marquee win at Iowa on Friday.

Out of the ordinary these days, it was a ranked-versus-ranked showdown, but it was the host Hawkeyes who got the better of Nebraska.

Nebraska already had clinched bowl eligibility and not much will change about that after Friday’s loss.

As it stands, the Cornhuskers will get one more game. They don’t know what bowl they’ll be in yet.

But after Friday’s defeat, Nebraska veteran tight end Luke Lindenmeyer shared his thoughts on a bowl to put it all in perspective.

Luke Lindenmeyer Message on Bowl Game

Lindenmeyer, who made a key fourth-down catch against Iowa and has been reliable for Nebraska all year, was asked after Friday’s loss what he thinks of going to a bowl game.

The veteran tight end emphasized the importance of the opportunity in front of the Cornhuskers.

“It’s really important, doesn’t matter what bowl we go to,” Lindenmeyer said. “Charmin Ultra Soft Bowl, or Runza Bowl, or whatever bowl, Cheez-It Bowl. Really big preparation for (the younger players) and yeah, get to play one more game.”

Lindenmeyer shouted out a couple of his teammates, too, as guys he think will benefit from a bowl game. Nebraska gets extra practices that teams who don’t make bowls don’t get. It’s a chance for players to get better, and Lindenmeyer will surely make sure his younger teammates get that.

Continuity in Play

There’s also something to be said for continuity, and Nebraska should have it going forward.

Matt Rhule seems likely to be back as head coach, and quarterback Anthony Colandrea has reportedly signed on for another season.

Getting one more game together, one with some kind of trophy on the line, should only help the Cornhuskers going forward.

When the College Football Playoff expands next season, there will likely be fewer bowls — but they will still have value in the long run for teams that approach them the right way, which is what Lindenmeyer hopes happens for Nebraska this bowl season.