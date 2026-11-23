Trae Taylor has arrived at the final day of his high school football career.

On Monday, the five-star Nebraska QB commit will play for a state championship in Class A in the NSAA — a game that will be played at Lincoln Memorial Stadium, his future college home.

Taylor plays for Millard South, which has won the last two NSAA Class A state titles.

They’re taking on Omaha Westside, which handed Millard South its only loss of the regular season.

Here’s what you need to know and how to watch.

NSAA Class A Millard South-Omaha Westside Preview

This is the second time in three years that these two programs will play for a state title.

They’ve combined to win the last four Class A state championships and five of the last six.

When they met during the regular season, 9,000 fans showed up in Millard. The game was tied 10-10 at the half before Westside pulled away to win 41-17 in the second half.

Taylor isn’t the only high-level QB commit in the game. Westside’s Braylen Warren is going to Missouri.

This is how the NSAA official website broke down the matchup of these two QBs:

“Star power on both sides has brought the matchup to fruition. A pair of Power 5 quarterback commits in Westside’s Braylen Warren (Missouri) and Millard South’s Trae Taylor (Nebraska) give each offense dual-threat weapons. Warren has thrown for 2,361 yards and 36 touchdowns while running for 681 yards and six scores. Taylor has 3,356 passing yards and 39 TDs to go with 919 rushing yards and 18 more trips to the end zone.”

Westside intercepted Taylor three times in the first showdown. The Millard South offense vs. the Westside defense is likely the matchup that could decide this game.

How to Watch Trae Taylor’s NSAA Class A State Championship Game

These are the details you need to watch if you can’t make it to Memorial Stadium:

Date: Monday, Nov. 23

Monday, Nov. 23 Time: 7:15 p.m. (8:15 p.m. ET)

7:15 p.m. (8:15 p.m. ET) Live stream: Nebraska Public Media

You can click on Nebraska Public Media to view the live stream when the game kicks off.

If that link doesn’t work properly, this is the full link: https://nebraskapublicmedia.org/en/series-media/nsaa-state-football-championships-video/standalone-video-15984/2026-class-a-50032418/

There is also a live stats link that you can access by clicking here.