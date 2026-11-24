Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor was so close to a state championship.

In the end, though, he and his Millard South teammates suffered a heartbreaking loss to Omaha Westside on Monday night at Lincoln Memorial Stadium — Taylor’s future home with the Cornhuskers.

Westside rallied to win 38-35, with a field goal from Ty Hanna serving as the game-winner.

It marks the final game for Taylor before he heads to play for Nebraska — for whom he’s expected to officially sign in December.

Trae Taylor Stats

Taylor was a big-time player in the state title game, as expected.

He scored four rushing touchdowns, including an impressive sprint down the right sideline in which he showed off his balance to stay inbounds before going all the way to the end zone.

Taylor did throw a late interception, though, which helped set up Westside’s winning field goal.

Westside was the only team to beat Millard South this season, doing it twice.

Trae Taylor Message

The young quarterback took to social media after the game to share a heartfelt message with fans and followers.

This is what Taylor wrote:

Congratulations to Westside on their win. I want to thank the state of Nebraska and Community of Millard for accepting me and my family for my sr year. And want to thank @MSouthFootball staff, teammates and families. This has been just a great year and I have grown a ton as a player. This season has definitely helped prepare me for my future here. Go Big Red

Taylor has been firm in his social media posts over the last month or so about his commitment to Nebraska, which some outsiders have questioned given the state of the Cornhuskers.

He has spoken positively about the chance to play for head coach Matt Rhule and learn from returning quarterback Anthony Colandrea. It doesn’t sound like Taylor will be bothered by sitting a year upon first arriving in college.

That could turn out to be the best move in the long run, too. A few different five-star freshman QBs have struggled in recent years when given the job too quickly, and the chance to watch and learn could be the best thing that happens to Taylor.

He showed Monday night how comfortable he is playing at Lincoln Memorial Stadium, and soon enough, he’ll be back.