Trae Taylor just concluded his prolific high school football career on Monday night.

The Nebraska five-star quarterback commit came up just short in a heartbreaking 38-35 state title game loss to Omaha Westside. Taylor ran for four touchdowns in defeat.

That brings the spotlight to what’s next for Nebraska: Making sure to keep Taylor committed with signing day approaching. A late flip would be disastrous for the Cornhuskers.

But first, it’s worth appreciating the kind of season Taylor had.

He was one of the quarterbacks who went to the prestigious Elite 11 event with his class — a who’s who of the top QB recruits every year all in one place as part of a showcase, evaluation and development event.

That event then keeps good track of what each of its attendees gets up to in their senior seasons, and it turns out Taylor had the biggest year of any of them.

“Trae Taylor finishes his senior season with the most passing yards, passing touchdowns, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns of all Elite 11 quarterbacks,” local writer Tim Verghese shared about Taylor on X.

Trae Taylor Stats

That’s mostly the truth. Elite 11 shared their stats leaderboard, and Taylor is on top in almost everything — although in the passing touchdowns category, it appears Verghese missed one guy.

Some programs are still alive, so numbers can change, but the ones shared below are how they stand after Monday night’s Taylor loss in the state final.

Taylor finished the season 226-for-356 (63.5%) passing for 3,544 yards with 39 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

The Nebraska commit also ran 175 times for 1,058 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He held the lead in passing yardage by about 200 over Kamden Lopati, a QB from Utah who is committed to Utah and threw for 3,360 yards.

The leader in passing touchdowns is Jake Nawrot from Hershey, Illinois — who is heading to Kentucky after throwing 42 touchdowns (and counting) this season with zero interceptions so far.

One other QB ran for more than 1,000 yards — Peyton Houston from Louisiana, an LSU commit who ran for 1,027 yards on just 96 carries.

The closest rushing TD total from one of the QBs on the list came from Israel Adams, the five-star Miami commit, who ran in 14 touchdowns this season.

High school stats are far from the only indicator of next-level success, but in Taylor’s case, they do match his recruiting hype and they give Nebraska plenty of reason for excitement.

When is Signing Day?

Early signing day arrives for Taylor and his class beginning Dec. 2 (and is actually a three-day period through Dec. 4).

Nebraska just has to get there and get Taylor to sign. It would affirm a massive recruiting win for Matt Rhule and company.