Nebraska Cornhuskers fans are keeping a close eye on Trae Taylor these days — the five-star QB commit is starring in his senior season of high school and closing in on an official college decision.

Signing day is less than a month away, and the most important thing for Nebraska in that time is to make sure the homegrown talent doesn’t flip to a different school.

Taylor has big things happening that could keep him a bit occupied, at least this week — he’ll be playing for a state championship just days from now.

Here’s the latest that you need to know on the quarterback phenom.

Trae Taylor Comments on Nebraska Commitment

Since winning his state semifinal game, Taylor has posted twice on his X account (formerly Twitter). The posts haven’t been long, but maybe they hint at what’s coming next.

First, Taylor posted a graphic that had been given to him by Nebraska’s recruiting staff, with the words “Home Is Calling” superimposed over Memorial Stadium, and including the words “Official Offer Class of ’27” along the bottom of the graphic.

Taylor wrote with that graphic, “I can’t wait!!”

Taylor then commented on his update Rivals recruiting ranking — No. 16 in the Class of 2027, a five-star player. He wrote simply: “GBR” — which means Go Big Red — along with a smile emoji, a corn emoji and a red balloon emoji.

Nothing about these posts suggests that Taylor is wavering.

Trae Taylor State Title Game

Taylor and his Millard South team will play in the NSAA Class A state final against Omaha Westside.

To get there, they had to beat Millard North 45-28 in the state semifinal. In that game, Taylor was 12-for-15 for 186 passing yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 109 yards and three more TDs.

For the season, Taylor has 3,356 passing yards with 39 touchdowns as well as 919 rushing yards and 18 more TDs, according to his MaxPreps page.

The state championship game will be on Nov. 23 at 7:15 p.m. CT.

There will be work to do for Taylor’s Millard South team, though — they lost to Omaha Westside 41-17 on Oct. 23.

A month later, can Taylor pull out a different result? Nebraska fans will be watching.

And no matter the result of that game, they’ll soon be hoping that Taylor sticks with his commitment to the Cornhuskers. He’s already said he’s excited to learn from Anthony Colandrea, the QB who is expected to return next season for Nebraska. These next few weeks will be pivotal to Nebraska’s future.