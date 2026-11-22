The Washington Huskies took part in an upset-filled day across the Big Ten.

They needed overtime, but at the end of it, they had upset the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers. A field storm ensued, with fans filling much of the stage on which their beloved Huskies had just shocked college football.

Except, it wasn’t that much of a shock when considered in context.

In Lincoln, Nebraska, the Cornhuskers had already upset No. 14 Ohio State.

And up in Ann Arbor at about the same time as Washington, it was Michigan pulling the upset of No. 4 UCLA, handing the Bruins their first loss.

There weren’t any ranked matchups in the Big Ten on Saturday, but that created the potential for chaos, and the chaos sure showed up.

The one thing worth watching now for the three unranked teams that pulled upsets and stormed the field: Will there be any consequences for that means of celebration?

Big Ten Could Punish Washington

A post-win field storming can come with punishment from a team’s conference, in this case the Big Ten.

Conferences don’t love to see field storms. They’re safety concerns for the players, coaches and fans — there’s just a lot going on all at once, even if everyone has good intentions.

Any punishment that would be handed down would be in the form of a fine to the institution — the leagues don’t actually punish the team itself for pulling off an upset.

In the Big Ten, though, it’s not a sure thing. The ACC and SEC have built-in fine systems. The Big Ten doesn’t.

Big Ten Field Storming Fine

The Big Ten’s rulebook does have room to issue a fine for field storming.

Unlike a few of the other conferences, though, it’s not spelled out for a specific amount for a specific purpose.

USA Today wrote this earlier in the season after Michigan beat Western Michigan in that wild ending:

It remains unclear whether Michigan will receive any kind of punishment, financial or otherwise, from the Big Ten for its fans storming the field after the Wolverines’ season-opening win against Western Michigan. Unlike the SEC and ACC, the Big Ten doesn’t have an escalating fine system in place for member schools for incidents in which their fans storm the field. A 2024 ESPN story on court-storming noted that the conference has a policy in place in which a “discretionary fine can result on a third offense for failure to ‘provide adequate security for visiting teams from their arrival for a game through their departure.’”

The “third offense” wording seems notable, and Washington hasn’t done a ton of field storming lately, so maybe it doesn’t apply here.

The Big Ten does have the option of applying some kind of blanket punishment or statement since this happened with three of their schools on Saturday. It’s not clear they’ll actually do so, though.