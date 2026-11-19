Demond Williams’ talent isn’t in question. The Washington quarterback clearly has a lot of the traits you want at the QB position.

It’s his production this season for the Huskies that has led to some depth chart questions as well as speculation about a potential transfer.

Williams and Washington entered the ceiling believing that they had a high ceiling, but they haven’t gotten anywhere near that.

Now, with just a couple weeks remaining in the regular season, it’s not clear where Williams might go from here.

Demond Williams Transfer Update

The Athletic published an article this week in which writers Antonio Morales, Manny Navarro and Sam Khan Jr. look at the QBs who would be of interest to other programs if they entered the transfer portal this offseason.

Williams was one of the guys named, and while that doesn’t mean he will transfer, it certainly validates the fact that if he does, he’ll have suitors.

“Williams has struggled a bit this season — as has the entire Washington offense — but talent evaluators are still intrigued by his 2025 season when he threw for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns and ran for 611 yards,” The Athletic writes.

The question for other teams is whether Williams can recapture that 2025 form. It would make sense that at least a few coaches would think they can get that out of him once again.

Demond Williams Struggles

In a separate article this week, The Athletic’s Antonio Morales broke down all that has gone wrong for Williams. The way he frames it, it’s almost not a surprise.

“The signs were there,” Morales writes. “The chemistry was always going to be awkward after he intended to transfer and returned only when it became clear it was going to be expensive to bolt. Not to mention, Washington lost high-end receiver Denzel Boston and standout running back Jonah Coleman to the NFL. Add injuries to skill players and a mediocre offensive line, and it makes sense that Williams hasn’t found overwhelming success in Washington’s offense.”

The situation wasn’t set up for Williams to take a leap, and he certainly hasn’t done so.

“Injuries have affected Williams’ play this season, but the fact that there were questions a few weeks ago about whether he or Elijah Brown was the best option at quarterback illustrates how poorly things had gone,” Morales writes.

It’ll just be up to other teams, if Williams decides to transfer, to diagnose what his true level is as a quarterback.