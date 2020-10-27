Jets Steal Ex-Eagles Pass Rusher, Team Puts 2 Key Players on IR

The Eagles may have been hoping to sneak Daeshon Hall onto the practice squad. That won’t be happening after Jets GM Joe Douglas — the former right-hand man to Eagles GM Howie Roseman — claimed the former third-round pick off waivers. Hall was a preseason standout in 2019 but a series of unfortunate injuries, combined with a numbers crunch at defensive end, stalled a once-promising career in Philly.

The Eagles waived him on Oct. 24 after he spent the first six weeks on the PUP list as he recovered from a season-ending knee injury. Hall tore his ACL on the final play of the 2019 regular season but reportedly cleared a physical and will look for a fresh start in New York. He finishes his Eagles career with 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, and nine total tackles (three for loss) in nine games. Originally a third-round pick (77th overall) of the Carolina Panthers in 2017, the 265-pound pass rusher recorded 158 tackles and 14 sacks in four years at Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, the Eagles officially placed wide receiver DeSean Jackson (ankle) and Hassan Ridgeway (biceps) on injured reserve on Monday. There is cautious optimism that Jackson could return in December as he battles back from a non-displaced ankle fracture. But Ridgeway, the fourth man up in the defensive tackle rotation, is officially out for the year.

“Hassan Ridgeway actually has a biceps injury that he’s going to miss the rest of the season for us,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Oct. 23. “It’s unfortunate with him. It’s a significant injury. It’s something that I’m obviously disappointed in that because he was a big part of the tackle rotation. He’s going to miss obviously and we’re going to miss him.”

Roster Moves: #Eagles have placed WR DeSean Jackson and DT Hassan Ridgeway on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/3NDDtKBECE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 26, 2020

No Respect for Nick Foles from Tom Brady

It’s starting to become the NFL’s best punchline, one that Eagles fans can’t get over. When Tom Brady snubbed Nick Foles during the post-game handshake after Super Bowl LII, it was considered sour grapes from a legendary quarterback not used to losing.

Then, Brady bypassed Foles again on Oct. 8 following a 20-19 loss by his Buccaneers to Foles’ Bears. Lightning can strike twice? Yes, it can. Brady brushed it off.

“I didn’t even think about that,” Brady said last week. “I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player and a Super Bowl champ. I don’t know one reason or another why I wouldn’t do that. Sometimes I run off the field, sometimes I haven’t.”

QB respect 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IxFIMNiBj2 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 26, 2020

Fair enough. Although … Brady proceeded to shake Aaron Rodgers hand after Tampa Bay beat the Packers 38-10 in Week 7 and then congratulated Derek Carr in Week 8 following the Buccaneers’ 45-20 rout of Las Vegas. So it seems Brady is only willing to shake hands if he wins. Interesting. Either way, Foles doesn’t care.

“I’m sure that someday, Tom and I will have a great conversation about it and probably just laugh at it,” Foles told 670 The Score in Chicago. “There’s obviously history there from a big game we both played in once, and then Thursday night. It is what it is. I think he’s a tremendous player. Some day, we’ll have a good conversation.”

