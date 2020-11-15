Eagles Make 2 Promising Young Receivers Healthy Scratches

The Eagles are getting healthy on offense and reinforcements have made the young kids expendable. The team kept rookie receiver Quez Watkins and second-year man J.J. Arcega-Whiteside inactive on Sunday in favor of Alshon Jeffery who is seeing his first action since last December.

Jeffery practiced in full all week in South Philly but won’t be given a full complement of plays in Week 10. At 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds, he’s a big target and a guy known around the league for being a reliable possession receiver with great hands. Jeffery hauled in 43 balls for 490 yards and four touchdowns in 2019 before hitting injured reserve with a foot injury.

Head coach Doug Pederson talked about having a plan for the one-time Pro Bowl receiver earlier in the week.

“We have a plan for him, and without revealing that plan, we got to get through another day of practice first,” Pederson told reporters on Friday. “He’s done a good job with his rehab and put himself in a position to practice this week and have a full complement of practice participation. He’s been one of our starters, and we’ve got a plan if he’s ready to go to get him in the game. Obviously, he’s a big receiver that can help and he knows the offense and what we’re doing.”

Other healthy scratches included QB Nate Sudfeld, OT Brett Toth, CB Craig James, RB Jason Huntley. James, of course, is nursing a shoulder injury and didn’t practice all week. Starting left guard Isaac Seumalo was never added to the active roster.

Arcega-Whiteside Looking Like Second-Round Bust

Meanwhile, Arcega-Whiteside just can’t get on the field after a disappointing rookie campaign. The lanky former basketball star from Stanford has seen just 100 total offensive snaps in seven games while grabbing two balls for 45 yards. His lone touchdown came on a fumble recovery on a busted play where Miles Sanders lost the ball and landed awkwardly on his knee.

#Eagles WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside talking about being a weapon in the red zone. Channeled his inner Cris Carter a bit: “It’s always good to catch touchdowns.” #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ndnlNSIgDQ — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 26, 2020

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder reported to training camp in the best shape of his life and bragged about being stronger and faster. He also seemed to be at peace with what many considered an underwhelming rookie season — 10 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown on 486 total offensive snaps.

“I don’t need to worry about what people think about me or what people say or what is being said out there,” Arcega-Whiteside told reporters on Aug. 26. “I’m not doing it for them. I’m doing it for my family, for me, because it’s fun. Because I’ve been doing it since I was a kid. Who doesn’t’ love playing football? Watching football? And once I made it about that, it finally clicked.”

The Eagles selected Arcega-Whiteside in the second round of the 2019 draft (57th overall) and drew criticism for taking him over D.K. Metcalf.

Watkins Can’t Crack Active Roster

Watkins, the sixth-round pick out of Southern Mississippi, can’t crack the 53-man roster either. The rookie burner started the year on IR due to an undisclosed upper-body injury and was activated to the roster on Oct. 10. He has seen just one target in 20 total offensive snaps. Many thought he would be a key contributor on punt and kick returns but that hasn’t happened.

“I love to continue to play special teams and kick returner and stuff like that,” Watkins told reporters at training camp, “but right now I’m really focused on my role. Whatever role they give me, that’s it.”

