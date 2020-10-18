Waiver Wire Week 7: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

While last week’s fantasy football waiver wire was all about absurd breakout performances, Week 6 was more about players solidifying their placement as viable options moving forward. Travis Fulgham confirmed his placement as Carson Wentz’s No. 1 receiving target. Chase Claypool, while not able to muster up a 40-plus point outing as he did the week prior, continued to be a focal point in the Pittsburgh Steelers offense.

Below we break down some of the most notable names to target heading into next week, while also supplying you with a full list of the top waiver-wire additions heading into Week 7.

* All owned percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Notable Waiver Wire Targets for Week 7

D’Andre Swift, RB, DET (74% Owned)

While Swift’s owned percentage is a tad high for a player we’d typically highlight, we’d be remiss not to feature a player who could prove to be a league-winner by season’s end.

Failing to top 22 rushing yards in any game heading into Week 6, the rookie out of Georgia exploded for 116 yards, two rushing touchdowns and a 27.3 fantasy points against Jacksonville. Swift has now averaged 16.5 points over four of his five games this season. His 16 targets in the passing game in 2020 outpace the next Lions running back by 10. Swift’s Week 8 opponents, the Atlanta Falcons have allowed at least eight receptions to an opposing running back in two of their last three games.

Travis Fulgham, WR, PHI (30% Owned)

Despite 31-plus points in Week 5, Fulgham was left on the majority of leagues’ waiver wires this week, likely due to what was perceived to be a daunting matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. While we won’t go as far as to say Fulgham is matchup-proof, he is clearly Philadelphia’s most consistent receiving weapon.

Thanks to yet another double-digit target outing, Fulgham has now seen 23 targets over a two-week span. Fulgham has found the end zone in three consecutive weeks, averaging 21.45 fantasy points since Week 4.

Top Waiver Wire Targets for Week 7