Barcelona Forward Tells Xavi: ’I Give Something Different’

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has talked up his role in the team ahead of the team’s return to action on New Year’s Eve against Espanyol at the Camp Nou in La Liga.

The Spain international, who signed for Barcelona in January 2021, is one of three players hoping to take over from Robert Lewandowski in the starting XI. Barca’s top scorer is banned for the team’s next three league matches.

Torres has talked up his role in the team and feels he offers something different to the team than other attackers such as Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay, Ousmane Dembele, and Raphinha, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I think that when I play as a starter, or the minutes that I have, I give something different to the team, break into space,” he said. “People judge by the goals, but I am not a forward in itself. I generate other things and the goal is a reward for work that you are in a good position.”

Torres has been criticized during his time at Barcelona for his finishing. The forward has scored 12 goals in 44 outings for the Catalan giants since his move from Premier League champions Man City.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Who Will Replace Lewandowski?

Torres is one option to replace Lewandowski but the favorite is Fati. The 20-year-old has barely featured in the first half of the season, making just three La Liga starts, but Xavi has promised he will have a more prominent role in 2023.

Fati has already made it clear he wants more minutes at Barcelona. His father, Bori Fati, has also urged Xavi to play his son more regularly if he is to return to his best form after a series of injuries.

Xavi could still use Torres on the left or the right of the attack but does have Depay, Dembele and Raphinha available also. All three players have returned to the club after the World Cup and will be hoping for minutes.

Three Players For One Position?

Torres is a versatile player who is able to play anywhere across the frontline but has admitted his favorite position is on the right wing. Xavi’s problem is that Dembele and Raphinha also favor the same spot.

Indeed Raphinha has already told Xavi that he is not happy playing on the opposite flank after struggling make much of an impact following his big-money summer move from Leeds United.

Dembele is famously two-footed but is more effective on the right and has played the majority of his football in that position for Barcelona. Xavi has called Dembele the “best winger in the world” which suggests he is the coach’s top option on the right side.

Dembele returned to training early this week after featuring for France in the World Cup final against Argentina. The Frenchman is therefore in contention to start against Espanyol in a front three which could also include Fati and Torres.

READ NEXT: Barca Star to Leave For €20M After Impressive World Cup: Report