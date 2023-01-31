‘I Don’t Want Him To Leave’ – Xavi Backs Barcelona Midfielder

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has ruled out the possibility of young midfielder Pablo Torre leaving the club on loan before the close of the January transfer window.

Torre only arrived in the summer but has struggled for game time at the Camp Nou and made just six appearances in all competitions for the Catalans giants in his debut campaign at the club.

His lack of game time has led to speculation that Torre could be sent out on loan to try and find some regular minutes, but Xavi told a pre-match press conference that he wants the 19-year-old to stay at the club.

“With Pablo nothing changes. He’s a first-team player but he has the possibility to play for the reserves when doesn’t play a lot with us and he’ll do that,” he told reporters. “That’s what we agreed when he signed and nothing will change. I don’t want him to leave on loan, I think we can use him in a lot of moments.”

Torre has admitted he’s found it difficult to get minutes at the club this season, while the Catalans have received offers for his services. Xavi has also previously revealed he feels “he’s not been very fair” to Torre because he’s not been able to give him regular minutes due to the fierce competition for places in midfield at the club.

Barcelona Set For Busy Deadline Day?

Barcelona may not let Torre leave before the winter window closes but are expected to say goodbye to Hector Bellerin. The right-back only arrived in the summer but is set to join Sporting after struggling for game time.

Xavi told his press conference that the defender has asked to leave and that the club will try to bring in a replacement, even though they are constrained by financial fair play rules.

“I want to thank him for everything. He’s played really well for the team and now he wants to leave,” he said. “And with the retirement of Gerard, and the departure of Memphis and Hector, we can try and get some reinforcements. It’s a difficult market, we’ve only got a few hours left. But it would be good to get some new signings.”

Araujo To Replace Bellerin?

Barcelona could turn to LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo to replace Bellerin. The Galaxy have given the green light to the defender’s departure for the Camp Nou as long as the MLS agree to the deal, as reported by Relevo.

Araujo will join on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. The 21-year-old would be expected to link up with Barca Atletic initially, but he could be given first-team opportunities due to the lack of options in the position in the senior squad.

Bellerin’s departure means there is no recognized right-back in the squad, although versatile veteran Sergi Roberto has played there regularly for the team over the last few seasons.

Center-backs Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo have also featured on the right side of the defense, while left-back Alejandro Balde is also an option and has featured on the opposite flank this season.

