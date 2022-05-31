‘I Don’t See That as an Option:’ Barcelona Striker Rejects Loan Exit

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has only managed 11 minutes of first-team action for the Catalan giants in 2022 but continues to insist he does not want to leave in the summer transfer window.

The Denmark international has previously said he wants to see out his deal, that still has two years left to run at the Camp Nou, and has now insisted he is not even willing to consider a loan move.

Braithwaite told Bold while on international duty with Denmark that a temporary move away from Barcelona would not work due to his family commitments, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I have a family that I need to think about,” he explained. “The children would need to change schools for a year and come back. I don’t see that as an option.”

The 30-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from La Liga sides Celta Vigo and Valencia as well as Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Braithwaite Hoping For Chances

Braithwaite also went on to insist he believes he will get first-team chances in 2022-23 even though Xavi has confirmed the striker is one of four players he has already told are not part of his future plans.

“I’ve been in a situation like this before where I haven’t played and people said I wasn’t going to play, but I’ve always had it against me. What’s going to happen this summer is not something that worries me,” he said. “I know I have two years left. I’m having a great time at the club. I haven’t played that much, but we have a good coach and I know I’ll probably have the chance if I’m there and work hard.”

The striker was then asked whether he had spoken to Xavi about next season but did not give too much away about conversations he has had with his manager.

“I haven’t had many conversations, but he’s happy with the way I work, and that’s the only thing I can control,” he said. “The situation is fine. I haven’t played that much. I came back from injury and when I came back there were a lot of players and we did very well. I understand it well as a player. That’s how it is sometimes.”

Barcelona’s Attack is Stacked

Yet it’s difficult to see Braithwaite featuring much next season if he does stay. The striker missed the start of the 2021-22 campaign after undergoing knee surgery but only featured twice after returning to fitness.

Xavi has a wealth of options in attack such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Memphis Depay, and Ansu Fati, all of whom are above Braithwaite in the pecking order.

Luuk de Jong and Adama Traore will leave when their loan deals expires in June but Barcelona could strengthen by bringing in Poland international Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski has told reporters his time at Bayern is “over” and he does not expect to play for the club again, while his agent has made it clear the striker’s dream is to move to the Camp Nou.

