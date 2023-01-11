Xavi Sends Message to Aubameyang About Barcelona Return

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only left Barcelona in the summer transfer window but is already been tipped to return to the Camp Nou in January after a tough time at Chelsea.

The Gabon international has already been in touch with Barcelona coach Xavi to ask about the possibility of a return, as reported by Diario AS. Aubameyang told his former boss he misses the club and is willing to do anything to return.

Xavi has in return asked Aubameyang “for a little patience” as he must wait and see what happens with Memphis Depay. The Dutchman is being linked with a move to Atletico Madrid to replace Joao Felix at the club.

Felix has moved on to Chelsea which is likely to spell more bad news for Aubameyang. The striker has only scored one Premier League goal this season and is now facing more competition for his place at Stamford Bridge.

It’s certainly a big departure from last season when Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer in January and ended the campaign as the team’s joint top scorer with Memphis Depay.

Aubameyang was then sold to Chelsea for €12 million, while Barcelona spent big on Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde in a bid to strengthen the squad for 2022-23.

Could Auba Return To Barcelona?

Aubameyang will have few options if he does decide to leave Chelsea midway through the season. The striker has already played for two clubs this season, as he featured for Barcelona before his return to the Premier League.

As noted by Dale Johnson at ESPN, this means that Aubameyang could return to La Liga but he would only be able to play for Barca. However, he could also look for a team in a 2023 season, such as a side in Major League Soccer.

Aubameyang made it clear just how much he enjoyed his brief time Barcelona in an emotional farewell message he sent to fans before completing his move to Stamford Bridge in August.

He wrote how his six months at the club had felt like “six years” and said the love and support he had received from fans was “indescribable.” Perhaps tellingly, he also signed off with “I hope to see you soon.”

Barcelona Contact La Liga About Auba

Barcelona have already been in touch with La Liga to see if they can accommodate Aubameyang for the second half of the season, as reported by journalist Gerard Romero.

The club want to discover if there will be room on the wage bill for Aubameyang if either Memphis or midfielder Franck Kessie were to leave. Both players have struggled for minutes this season and are far from first choice.

Kessie’s agent has already insisted that the midfielder is not thinking about leaving. The Ivorian only arrived at the club in the summer on a free transfer but has only started twice in La Liga.

Memphis was linked with a move away in the summer and does appear the likeliest player to leave, although Xavi has insisted he is happy with the squad he has at the moment.

The coach revealed at a pre-match press conference that he has told sporting diretor Mateu Alemany that “if the squad stays the same as it is I would be very happy” when asked directly about whether Memphis would be staying at the club.

