Tiger Woods’ History of Legal Trouble Explained Amid Latest Court Appearance

Tiger Woods arrived at a South Florida courthouse Wednesday morning alongside girlfriend Vanessa Trump before reaching a plea deal in his latest DUI case.

The 15-time major champion pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving in connection with his March rollover crash in Florida. As part of the agreement, Woods will have his driver’s license suspended for five years.

Woods had previously pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence and was scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing Wednesday, September 2, in Martin County circuit court. Court documents filed Tuesday signaled that a change was coming but did not reveal the terms of the agreement.

The latest development adds another chapter to Woods’ complicated driving history, which has included two DUI cases and several serious crashes spanning more than 16 years.

Tiger Woods’ 2009 Crash Resulted in Careless Driving Citation

Woods’ driving history first made major headlines in the early hours of November 27, 2009.

The golfer crashed his 2009 Cadillac Escalade outside his home in Windermere, Florida, after driving over a curb and hitting a fire hydrant before striking a tree.

Woods was knocked unconscious in the crash. His then-wife, Elin Nordegren, mother of his two children, Sam and Charlie, told authorities that she heard the accident from inside their home and went outside to help.

Nordegren said she used a golf club to break windows on the Escalade to help get Woods out of the vehicle.

Police found Nordegren “frantic” and “upset,” according to then-Windermere Police Chief Daniel Saylor, via Fox Sports. Woods was taken to Health Central Hospital, where he received treatment before being released.

Investigators later attempted to obtain Woods’ medical records from the night of the accident, but a judge denied their request.

Police ultimately issued Woods a $164 ticket for careless driving.

The crash came as reports about Woods’ personal life and extramarital relationships were beginning to surface. Woods subsequently took a break from professional golf.

Woods Faced DUI Charge After 2017 Arrest in Florida

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Nearly eight years later, Woods faced a more serious legal situation.

Jupiter police found him asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz on May 29, 2017. The vehicle was stopped on the side of the road with flat tires and minor damage.

Police said Woods appeared disoriented, slurred his words and struggled to identify where he was.

Alcohol was not a factor. Woods registered 0.000 on a Breathalyzer.

A toxicology report later found five substances in his system: hydrocodone, hydromorphone, zolpidem, alprazolam and THC.

Woods attributed the incident to an unexpected reaction to prescription medications following his fourth back surgery.

He initially pleaded not guilty to DUI.

Woods later sought professional treatment to help manage his prescription medications for back pain and a sleep disorder.

In October 2017, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving as part of a first-offender diversion program, and prosecutors dropped the DUI charge.

Woods received 12 months of probation, a $250 fine and 50 hours of community service. He also had to attend DUI school and participate in a victim impact workshop.

He successfully completed the program in 2018, and the reckless driving charge was expunged.

Tiger Woods Survived Serious 2021 Rollover Crash in California

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Woods was involved in another major driving incident on February 23, 2021, this time in Southern California.

Unlike the 2017 and 2026 cases, the 2021 accident did not lead to criminal charges, according to The Associated Press.

Woods was driving alone when his SUV left the road near Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills Estates in Los Angeles County. The vehicle struck a sign, crossed into opposing traffic lanes, went over a curb and rolled before coming to a stop.

Woods suffered significant injuries to his right leg and ankle and underwent emergency surgery.

The injuries were so severe that Woods later revealed doctors considered amputating his leg.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva described the crash as an accident, and authorities did not pursue criminal charges.

The accident led to another lengthy absence from professional golf as Woods underwent surgery and rehabilitation.