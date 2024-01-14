Tyreek Hill Drops One-Liner Upon Arrival for Chiefs vs. Dolphins [LOOK]

We are less than an hour away from kickoff and Tyreek Hill is in the building for the Arrowhead Stadium Wild Card matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

Upon arrival, Hill had a message for fans via KSHB41 reporter Aaron Ladd.

Tyreek Hill returns to Arrowhead for the first time as a visitor @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/sAaVK9IE7M — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) January 13, 2024

“Good man,” Hill responded to a reporter, voicing: “You miss this cold or what? Something I wasn’t looking forward to.”

In a separate video shared by FOX 4 KC’s Harold Kuntz, Hill’s entrance continued. The wide receiver added that “I’m freezing my b— off out here.”

If Hill and the Dolphins are going to beat the Chiefs, they’ll have to get used to that cold — and fast. AccuWeather currently lists a real feel temperature of -12°F, including wind gusts up to 15 mph.

Later, “the Cheetah” made it a point to get himself acclimated to the weather around 7 p.m. EST, jogging out onto Arrowhead in short sleeves and no headwear (video via the Dolphins social media team).

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Arrives at Arrowhead for Face-off With Dolphins, Tyreek Hill

Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes has already taken the field at Arrowhead too. Here was his arrival video courtesy of the Chiefs social media team.

Playoff Patrick has arrived. pic.twitter.com/AKKjVF7SQl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 13, 2024

“Playoff Patrick has arrived,” the Chiefs X account stated. Mahomes sported his classic Oakley sunglasses as well as an open winter jacket and jeans.

As usual, Mahomes appeared focused. He had his headphones in and unlike Hill, no jokes were told.

After the viral entrance, Mahomes was the “first player” to take the field according to Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick. He watched as the tarp was removed.

Patrick Mahomes is the first player I see on the field, watching the tarp getting removed. pic.twitter.com/OWgQQeYsJE — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 13, 2024

On his career, Mahomes has already accumulated 4,468 total playoff yards, along with 40 total touchdowns and just seven interceptions (per Pro Football Focus). He’s gone 11-3 over his 14 appearances, with a PFF grade of 91.7.

On the flip side, Tyreek Hill has 1,246 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns over 14 postseason appearances. Through the air, he’s achieved 82.1 yards per game in the playoffs with a catch percentage of 67.9%.

Get ready for what could be an all-time rivalry matchup between two former teammates and current MVP candidates — and that statement is discounting Travis Kelce, Tua Tagovailoa, Chris Jones, Jalen Ramsey, Isiah Pacheco, Jaylen Waddle and all the other talented stars that will take the field at Arrowhead Stadium on the evening of January 13.

Chiefs & Dolphins Inactives Include Kadarius Toney & Jevon Holland

The inactives have been announced and certain injury absences are now official on both sides of the ball. For the Chiefs, wide receiver Kadarius Toney will not be available for this outing.

Here are our inactives for tonight's Wild Card Round matchup. pic.twitter.com/zpi5N0HzDq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 13, 2024

The former New York Giants first-round selection has been dealing with a hip ailment. He has not appeared in a game since December 17.

Fellow wide receiver Justyn Ross (hamstring) will be inactive, as well as rookie offensive tackle Wanya Morris (concussion), cornerback Keith Taylor, defensive tackle Neil Farrell, defensive end BJ Thompson and 2023 first rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

On the Dolphins side, the big absences will be safety Jevon Holland (knees) and cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) — who was not expected to play.

Wide receiver Robbie Chosen will not suit up either, and neither will tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Cam Smith or offensive tackle Kion Smith. Quarterback Skylar Thompson will also serve as the emergency third quarterback and will be inactive barring two injuries to QBs.