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How Long is Melvin Council Jr. Out? Injury Update, Return Timeline for Kansas Guard

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LAWRENCE, KANSAS - NOVEMBER 02: Melvin Council Jr. #14 of the Kansas Jayhawks controls the ball during the first half of the game against the Fordham Rams at Allen Fieldhouse on November 02, 2026 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Melvin Council Jr. wasn’t even a sure thing to be back on the court this season for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Council was one of many college basketball players who fought through the legal system to gain an extra year of eligibility, and it worked for him. He’s back in Kansas’ starting lineup.

Well, he was. An injury has changed the situation for Council.

He had played in the first two games for the Jayhawks, averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Now, he’s going to be out for a while.

How Long is Melvin Council Jr. Out?

GettyLAWRENCE, KANSAS – OCTOBER 25: Melvin Council Jr. #14 of the Kansas Jayhawks looks to pass while being guarded by Dame Sarr #7 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of an exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse on October 25, 2026 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

Melvin Council Jr. is expected to be out until conference play, according to a statement released by Kansas.

That puts him at an absence of about two months.

What Happened to Melvin Council Jr?

Kansas released this statement on Monday:

Kansas senior guard Melvin Council Jr. broke his right foot in Monday’s practice, KU head coach Bill Self announced today.

“Melvin broke the fifth metatarsal in his foot during Monday’s practice and will have surgery in the next couple of days,” Self said. “We expect a full recovery and we’re hopeful he will return around the start of the conference season.”

As the statement says, it wasn’t an injury in a game. Kansas lost Council for a while due to an injury sustained during practice.

It’s unfortunate, but the good news for Kansas is that Council is expected to play again this season.

Melvin Council Jr. Replacement Options

GettyLAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 02: Leroy Blyden Jr. #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks in action during the first half of the game against the Fordham Rams at Allen Fieldhouse on November 02, 2026 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The main ball-handling replacement for Council will likely be freshman Taylen Kinney, but Kinney was already in the starting lineup.

The intriguing name to watch is Leroy Blyden Jr. — a transfer from Toledo who was an absolute bucket for the Rockets as a true freshman last year. Blyden probably expected to play more at Kansas, but then Council and Tre White came back. Now with Council hurt, Blyden could see the court more.

It could help Kansas in the long run to bolster its rotational depth and talent and then eventually add Council back into the mix.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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How Long is Melvin Council Jr. Out? Injury Update, Return Timeline for Kansas Guard

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