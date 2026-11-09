How Long is Melvin Council Jr. Out? Injury Update, Return Timeline for Kansas Guard

Melvin Council Jr. wasn’t even a sure thing to be back on the court this season for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Council was one of many college basketball players who fought through the legal system to gain an extra year of eligibility, and it worked for him. He’s back in Kansas’ starting lineup.

Well, he was. An injury has changed the situation for Council.

He had played in the first two games for the Jayhawks, averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Now, he’s going to be out for a while.

How Long is Melvin Council Jr. Out?

Melvin Council Jr. is expected to be out until conference play, according to a statement released by Kansas.

That puts him at an absence of about two months.

What Happened to Melvin Council Jr?

Kansas released this statement on Monday:

Kansas senior guard Melvin Council Jr. broke his right foot in Monday’s practice, KU head coach Bill Self announced today. “Melvin broke the fifth metatarsal in his foot during Monday’s practice and will have surgery in the next couple of days,” Self said. “We expect a full recovery and we’re hopeful he will return around the start of the conference season.”

As the statement says, it wasn’t an injury in a game. Kansas lost Council for a while due to an injury sustained during practice.

It’s unfortunate, but the good news for Kansas is that Council is expected to play again this season.

Melvin Council Jr. Replacement Options

The main ball-handling replacement for Council will likely be freshman Taylen Kinney, but Kinney was already in the starting lineup.

The intriguing name to watch is Leroy Blyden Jr. — a transfer from Toledo who was an absolute bucket for the Rockets as a true freshman last year. Blyden probably expected to play more at Kansas, but then Council and Tre White came back. Now with Council hurt, Blyden could see the court more.

It could help Kansas in the long run to bolster its rotational depth and talent and then eventually add Council back into the mix.