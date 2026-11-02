Is Trey Kaufman-Renn Playing Tonight? Kansas Eligibility Question Looms vs. Fordham

Trey Kaufman-Renn’s college basketball career appeared to be over when Purdue’s season ended in the spring.

He’s now getting another chance, though, as eligibility rules throughout college hoops are shifting. Kaufman-Renn no longer plays for the Boilermakers, though. Just last month, he signed on with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas plays its first game of the season on Monday night. They’re hosting Fordham in a game that Kansas is expected to win handily.

The intrigue will be there to watch players like freshman Taylen Kinney, who started the viral ‘6-7’ meme, but also to watch the players whose eligibility was in doubt: Melvin Council, Tre White and Kaufman-Renn.

Of that trio, Kaufman-Renn remains the biggest question mark.

Is Trey Kaufman-Renn Playing Tonight?

Kaufman-Renn is supposed to play on Monday night, according to On SI.

This is what Kansas reported Joshua Schulman wrote for On SI:

“When Self last spoke to the media, it sounded like he had some reservations about Kaufman-Renn’s eligibility process and would wait to officially determine his status. Regardless, he later said that the plan was indeed for him to make his debut tonight.”

Schulman goes on to point out that while White and Council have court orders in their favor, Kaufman-Renn just has a preliminary injunction.

That’s part of the reason he didn’t appear in a preseason game, as well as the fact that his conditioning is not quite up to speed.

It seems like if Kaufman-Renn plays on Monday night, it won’t be for big minutes.

Most telling will simply be whether Self tips his hand by either playing or not playing Kaufman-Renn. That could reveal what the Kansas coach really thinks about Kaufman-Renn’s chances of being eligible.

Trey Kaufman-Renn Timeline

He redshirted as a freshman at Purdue, then played four years. He was first-team All-Big Ten as a junior when he averaged 20.1 points per game, then he averaged 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season.

The craziest part of this is that Kaufman-Renn was actually already drafted into the NBA.

The Minnesota Timberwolves took him with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft in June.

Kaufman-Renn then suited up for five games in NBA Summer League before pursuing a return to college basketball.

Purdue likely didn’t have any roster room by the time Kaufman-Renn wanted to come back, but Kansas had an opportunity for him. His eligibility, and his conditioning, both remain in at least a little bit of question.