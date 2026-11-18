The Kansas Jayhawks won the recruiting battle for No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes, and Stokes has looked the part early in his freshman season.

There’s a problem now, though, because Stokes has an injury, and it’s going to require further examination.

Kansas is surely hoping to avoid a repeat of the odd Darryn Peterson injury saga of a year ago. Ideally, the Jayhawks can identify what’s wrong with Stokes, treat it and get him back on the floor when he’s ready.

There’s still more information to come, though, and in the meantime, Kansas fans will hold their collective breath.

Tyran Stokes Injury Update

Stokes was hurt Tuesday night, and after the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self said that Stokes would be getting an MRI.

He sustained a lower-leg injury in the second half while battling for a rebound.

“It’s a lower leg deal that he lost strength in his leg, and that’s why he sat down, so I don’t know anything more than that,” Self said, via KUSports.com. “So MRI will probably tell us what the issue is. Didn’t look bad to me, but sometimes things that don’t look bad can be more serious than things that actually do look bad, so I’ll reserve comment on seriousness because we have no idea yet.”

Kansas was in the midst of a 102-77 win over UNLV at the Players Era 8 in Las Vegas, but Stokes’ injury changed the feel of the night.

Stokes had played just 13 minutes before getting hurt, but he already had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The MRI results should tell Kansas more, and the Jayhawks play again Wednesday night, so Self may have an update after the game.

Tyran Stokes Replacements

Self pointed to a handful of players who stepped up in Stokes’ absence.

He was a fan of the defense played by Keanu Dawes, and he also liked the offensive contributions of Leroy Blyden Jr., Taylen Kinney and Tre White.

“You know, Tre’s one of those guys, as you guys have seen, he takes eight shots and gets 15,” Self said. “He’s just been very efficient for us, goes unnoticed a lot.”

Kansas won’t want to spend a long time without Stokes, but a bit of an absence will allow the Jayhawks’ other contributors to find their rhythms and potentially make the team better in the long run — assuming it’s not too bad an injury for Stokes.