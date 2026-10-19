How Trey Kaufman-Renn Can Play For Kansas After Purdue Eligibility Expired

Trey Kaufman-Renn is going to play for the Kansas Jayhawks.

And if you’re a confused Purdue Boilermakers fan who thought Kaufman-Renn had exhausted his college basketball eligibility, you’d be right — sort of.

But in this new era of college sports, there’s an air about it that everything goes. That’s what Kaufman-Renn and the Jayhawks are hoping.

How Can Trey Kaufman-Renn Play for Kansas?

The simplest answer, while still a complex one, is that the courts have gotten involved.

Players have been suing to get extra years of eligibility at the end of their college careers.

Some cases point mostly to the fact that college sports has been professionalized by NIL money. Others note that athletes coming out of high school now will be new beneficiaries of a “five in five” rule about playing years that didn’t apply to this current crop of aged-out players.

Kaufman-Renn won a court case, at least initially, so he’s eligible for now.

“He reached the national championship game, the Elite 8 and the Sweet 16 at Purdue and has been extremely well-drilled and well-coached,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a press release. “Even though it’s late in the process, because of his basketball IQ, we think his transition will be quicker than most put in the same circumstance.”

The NCAA will likely continue fighting to stop this eligibility push, but it’s not clear whether it will work.

Why Not Purdue?

There’s no way to know for sure why Kaufman-Renn didn’t end up back at Purdue, but these late eligibility rulings have made things tough on programs.

Most likely, the Boilermakers simply had no way to plan to potentially have Kaufman-Renn back, and so there was no space when he regained eligibility.

He redshirted as a freshman at Purdue, then played four years. He was first-team All-Big Ten as a junior when he averaged 20.1 points per game, then he averaged 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season.

Was Trey Kaufman-Renn Drafted?

That’s the craziest part: Kaufman-Renn was chosen in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked him No. 59 overall in June.

Kaufman-Renn played five games in NBA Summer League for the Wolves.

The Athletic reports:

“In August, he filed motions in an Indiana court for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the NCAA to allow him to return for one more season, after the NCAA instituted its new five-year eligibility rules and ended its redshirt rules. A judge granted him the preliminary injunction on Oct. 9.”

Kaufman-Renn isn’t the only player going down this path, but he might be the single most talented guy returning to a college basketball roster this season unexpectedly.