Dolphins Clear Space for De’Von Achane, Cutting Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Miami Dolphins have set the stage for a De’Von Achane return at running back in Week 11, cutting wide receiver Robbie Chosen (formerly known as Robbie Anderson).

Miami Herald beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi relayed the news on X, among others.

With Robbie Chosen waived, the Dolphins now have an open roster spot if they want to activate De’Von Achane this weekend. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 16, 2023

Chosen has not done much with the Dolphins in 2023, appearing in 87 offensive snaps over four games. He did have one 68-yard touchdown reception during the Denver Broncos rout, but the former $20 million wideout hasn’t really made much of an impact since 2021.

With the Carolina Panthers in 2020, Chosen did have one 1,000-yard campaign. The former undrafted breakout also had a 941-yard season with the New York Jets in 2017.

His skillset as a deep threat has not aged well, however, and now the 30-year-old will hit waivers once again.

De’Von Achane’s Return Could Spark Dolphins Offense

The Dolphins offense hasn’t been bad the past three games, but it has been less explosive without Achane. The last 400-plus-yard performance was against the Panthers — the first without the rookie ball-carrier.

Since then, they have been held to yardage totals of 244, 390 and 292.

The rushing totals are even more noteworthy. With Achane getting snaps, Miami has run the ball for 140-plus yards in all four outings. Three of those games, he was utilized heavily.

With him sidelined, the Dolphins have rushed for totals of 162, 45, 78 and 117.

Needless to say, there’s no question that Achane’s return does a lot for this offense if it comes to pass in Week 11. The opponent also matters, and Las Vegas doesn’t have as strong a defense as the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s the threat of a home-run play that makes all the difference though. Speed kills, and Achane’s blazing 4.32-second sprint can turn any glimpse of an opening into paydirt.

When you add Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to the equation, among others, it gives a defense fits to scheme against. His presence also lightens the load a bit for starting running back Raheem Mostert, who’s already carried the ball over 100 times in 2023.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Calls De’Von Achane an ‘Electric Player’

Play

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addressed the media on November 15. Here’s what he had to say when asked about the possibility of Achane returning this weekend.

“Well, we’ve all seen the things that he has done for our offense while he’s been in,” the QB voiced. “[Achane’s] an electric player. He’s phenomenal. He understands the game, where he goes, [and] he understands his assignment.”

“So, it’s gonna be good [to get him back],” Tagovailoa added. “And it’s not just him, we’ve got a lot of other guys that are starting to get healthy again and are hopefully going to see the field this weekend.”

On that note, only three players did not participate in Thursday’s practice for the Dolphins.

They were wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee), guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) and guard Robert Jones (knee).

Along with Achane (knee) and Mostert (ankle/knee), the following players were limited participants on November 16: left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring), fullback Alec Ingold (foot) and tight end Durham Smythe (ankle).

Tagovailoa’s right, Miami is getting healthier — and at the perfect time too.

After the Las Vegas Raiders, they have a key division matchup with the Jets. From there, it’s a stretch-run of six final matchups leading up to the NFL playoffs, and this current Dolphins roster does very well in a sprint.