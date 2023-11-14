Tyreek Hill Jumps in Social Media Drama Surrounding Stefon Diggs, Bills

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins enjoyed the ideal bye weekend as the division rival Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and New England Patriots all suffered fourth quarter defeats in Week 10.

Buffalo’s Monday night loss, in particular, caused a stir around the NFL — leading to several very candid social media posts from Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is the younger brother of Bills WR Stefon Diggs. The most recent appeared to be about Josh Allen.

Let’s not forget, he didn’t start going off till bro got there. — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) November 14, 2023

“Let’s not forget, he didn’t start going off till bro got there,” Trevon Diggs voiced vaguely on the morning of November 14. The night before on November 13, he said — “Man 14 Gotta get up outta there 😫😭” — after the Bills lost to the Denver Broncos in heartbreaking fashion.

For clarity, Stefon Diggs wears the No. 14 and most within the NFL community presumed that the “he” in the later post was referring to Allen, with “bro” referring to Stefon.

Those two posts have combined for nearly 60K likes since the Buffalo collapse, and they even caught the attention of Hill. “Diggs standing on bidness today I see and I love it 🥹,” the Dolphins superstar weighed in on X, backing Trevon Diggs.

Diggs standing on bidness today I see and I love it 🥹 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 14, 2023

“The Cheetah’s” response has added another 9K likes to this viral tally, as the Bills dropped to 5-5 on the season. They also chose to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey amid the drama.

Bills Lose in Epic Fashion on Monday Night Football

In case you missed it, the Bills’ Week 10 defeat was an ugly one. Despite four turnovers (a James Cook fumble, plus two Allen interceptions and a fumble), the Buffalo offense was able to drive down the field and take a one-point lead with 1:55 remaining in the game.

Almost immediately, the Broncos drove 50-plus yards to get into field goal range, with the backbreaker being a 28-yard pass interference on third and 10.

Denver proceeded to run down the clock by kneeling three times. On the final kneel down, the Broncos raced their kicking team out onto the field to attempt a 41-yard try.

It was all set up so well for Denver, until kicker Wil Lutz pushed the attempt wide right. The game appeared to be over for a moment — with the Bills surviving — but that obviously didn’t last.

A “defensive too many men on field” penalty was called by the officiating crew, bumping the Broncos up five yards. More importantly, it extended the game and allowed Lutz to try again.

The second time, he drilled it, and Buffalo was left contemplating a brutal loss at home.

On the night, Stefon Diggs was held to just three catches and 34 yards. He was only targeted five times by Allen, which was one less than both WR Gabe Davis and TE Dalton Kincaid.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Is 73 Receiving Yards Away From NFL Record

As the Dolphins return to action in Week 11, Hill can make NFL history — again.

“Tyreek Hill needs 73 receiving yards to surpass his own mark of 1,148 for most in the first 10 games of a season since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970,” relayed Sun Sentinel beat writer David Furones on November 14.

Tyreek Hill needs 73 receiving yards to surpass his own mark of 1,148 for most in the first 10 games of a season since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 14, 2023

Hill enters the home outing against the Las Vegas Raiders with 1,076 receiving yards on the season.

The dynamic playmaker has surpassed the 73-yard mark in six out of his nine 2023 starts. He did not reach that total versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany but did achieve the number to gain during each of the four weeks prior.

The Dolphins have also won five out of the six contests in which Hill has gained more than 73 receiving yards. If Miami does come out on top on November 19, they’ll move to 7-3 on the year.

The Bills (5-5) and Jets (4-5) play each other on Sunday, meaning one of two rivals will suffer their sixth loss of the season — barring a tie. It will be interesting to see if Diggs and Allen can get back on track against a stingy NYJ secondary.