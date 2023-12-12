Dolphins Week 15 Injury Updates Include Torn ACL, Latest on Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 12) after a heartbreaking Monday Night Football loss to the Tennessee Titans, and he kicked things off by providing a Week 15 injury update.

“Day-to-day for Tyreek [Hill]” after an ankle injury, McDaniel relayed, adding that versatile OL “Connor Williams [is] out for the season [with an] ACL.”

The Dolphins HC confirmed that it is a torn ACL for the starting offensive lineman after a follow-up question. “You don’t directly replace [him],” McDaniel said of Williams, speaking highly of “the regard” his teammates have for him.

“You don’t necessarily replace that directly,” he went on. “However, you also prepare a lot for contingencies for these types of scenarios.”

Williams has started nine out of 13 games for Miami in 2023, including the past five outings. Pro Football Focus graded him at an impressive 86.5 overall this year with an elite-level 90.5 mark as a run blocker.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Must Battle Ankle Injury Down the Stretch, Mike McDaniel ‘Optimistic’ for Week 15

Later on, during the Q&A, McDaniel was questioned on Hill’s Week 15 injury status versus the New York Jets after the superstar played just 34 snaps against Tennessee.

“I’m optimistic about Tyreek in general,” he replied. “I know if there’s a will there’s a way [with Hill].”

McDaniel did acknowledge that “it’s a little early” to know for sure if he’ll be ready to go, noting that the wideout suffered a “painful ankle” injury.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is day-to-day with his ankle injury. Mike McDaniel said he’s always confident in Hill but will keep contingency plans until he tells him with certainty he’s good to go. McDaniel said Hill’s ankle was stiff and in pain during game until he loosened it up. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 12, 2023

“He’s given me only reason to be confident in his ability,” the coach continued, “but until he flat-out tells me that there’s no doubt that he’s going to play, you always have to plan for everything.”

McDaniel added that he had not spoken to Hill before addressing the media.

Dolphins Injury Updates From LT Terron Armstead to S DeShon Elliott

The Dolphins are a bit beaten up heading into the Week 15 matchup with the Jets. It felt like 75% of McDaniel’s Tuesday press conference was spent discussing various injury updates and player statuses. Here were several injury-related comments from the Miami HC.

On left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle) and offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring), McDaniel had good news and bad news.

“I think Armstead is more conceivable,” he said, labeling the left tackle “day-to-day” along with Hill. “Rob’s proving to be a little more week-to-week like,” McDaniel went on, stating that it would be a “pleasant surprise” if Hunt was available for Week 15.

There was also an injury update on safety DeShon Elliott, who suffered a concussion against the Titans. McDaniel told reporters that Elliott was initially cleared by the NFL’s independent medical check during the game but was later pulled after “verbalizing some symptoms.”

Elliott is currently in concussion protocol. His Week 15 status is unclear.

Continuing on, McDaniel expressed that offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg “fought through” different football bumps and bruises in Week 14. He praised the blocker in that regard and did not mention any injuries that could impact his status against the Jets.

Finally, safety Brandon Jones “should be good” after getting stitches on an “open wound,” per McDaniel. Both Eichenberg and Jones appear to be trending towards suiting up in Week 15.

In order to close out the AFC East division over the Buffalo Bills and Jets, it appears the Dolphins must overcome some adversity down the stretch.

Their final four games are home versus the Jets, home to the Dallas Cowboys, on the road against the Baltimore Ravens and a back home for a potentially crucial Week 18 clash with Buffalo — a challenging lineup of opponents when healthy.