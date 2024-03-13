$76 Million Breakout Star Sends 3-Word Message After Vikings Announce Contract

The Minnesota Vikings will need a joint effort to replace Danielle Hunter, in small part due to the other players at his position that also left or remain in free agency.

New Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard will lead the charge.

Coming off a career-best 12.5 sack season for the Houston Texans, Greenard landed a four-year, $76 million contract with the Vikings. The team announced the deal on March 13, the first day of the new league year, and Greenard’s three-word reaction spoke volumes.

“TALK TO ME,” the new Vikings pass rusher exclaimed in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on March 13. “#skol.”

Houston selected Greenard in the third round (90th overall) of the 2020 draft.

Greenard had 10.5 career sacks before his breakout last season. He set his previous career-high mark in 2021 with 8.0 sacks.

He joins former Miami Dolphins pass rusher Andre Van Ginkel (two years, $20 million) in what the Vikings hope will be a healthier group in 2024. Van Ginkel set a new career best with 6.0 sacks last season.

Greenard quickly reunites with Texans teammate and new Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman.

Vikings’ Blake Cashman Reacts to Homecoming

Cashman may be new to the team, joining in free agency this offseason after two seasons alongside Greenard on the Texans. But the Eden Prarie native and University of Minnesota alum is likely more familiar with the area than many of his teammates.

He’s certainly as excited as anyone to be a part of the new-look defense, expressing himself after the Vikings officially announced his signing.

“LETS GOOO,” Cashman said in a post on X, formerly Twitter on March 13.

Cashman signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract. He will step in alongside 2023 undrafted free agent Ivan Pace Jr. But they are the only two linebackers on the roster with significant experience, so the Vikings could continue to add depth.

“Welcome back home @blockayyy!!,” Minnesota Golden Gopher head coach P.J. Fleck said in his post on March 12 welcoming Cashman back to the state.

“Words can’t describe how happy I am to be back home,” Cashman replied.

Jonathan Greenard Helps Vikings Deal With Key Losses in Free Agency

Greenard missed a chunk of the season in 2022 with an injury. But he has started 31 of his 35 appearances over the last three seasons. That is notable for a Vikings team that lost two of its top three edge rushers to injury last season.

They could lose all three of their projected top pass rushers from 2023 in free agency.

Hunter left for the Texans on a two-year, $49 million contract while Marcus Davenport to the Detroit Lions on a one-year, $6.5 million contract.

The Vikings are left with $21.7 million in dead money from void years in their previous contracts while D.J. Wonnum is planning to visit the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on March 12.

Cashman replaces Jordan Hicks, who signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Cleveland Browns in free agency.

Cashman became a full-time starter for the first time last season, drawing 13 starts in 14 appearances with the Texans last season. He recorded 109 total tackles, five pass deflections, 2.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

He has eight starts in 30 career appearances across his previous four seasons, spent with the Texans and New York Jets.

The Jets selected Cashman in the fifth round of the 2019 draft with the No. 157 overall pick.