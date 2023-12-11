Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Gets Notable Status Update for Week 15

The Minnesota Vikings got a hard-fought victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.

But it came at a cost. Several players exited the game early with injuries, including star wide receiver Justin Jefferson after a hit from Raiders safety Marcus Epps in the second quarter.

He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation out of precaution, per Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell after the game. O’Connell also noted that he was “encouraged” by the early prognosis for the one-time All-Pro, Jefferson.

And it appears those early indications were correct.

“Out of precaution, [Jefferson] did go to a local hospital and get some procedural tests done just to rule out any possible internal complications that could come from a hit like that, all of which were able to rule out any of those things,” O’Connell said via the team on December 11. “I consider Justin day-to-day with a good chance to, hopefully, be with us playing on Saturday in Cincinnati.”

Justin Jefferson is just different pic.twitter.com/pCPW53zYIm — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) December 10, 2023

That would be a significant break for Jefferson and the Vikings who will take on the Bengals on December 16 as one of three games flexed by the NFL in November.

O’Connell previously noted a wait-and-see approach in light of the short turnaround. Jefferson’s participation in practice will be the final determining factor. But the early signs continue to be positive, all things considered.

“It’s just a matter of continuing to monitor any potential things that could arise,” said O’Connell.

“What he’s like from a standpoint of his ability to get some you know preparation in throughout the week, and feel comfortable, and ready to go for Saturday will be determined as we go here.”

The head coach also updated the Vikngs’ other injuries.

Justin Jefferson Not Only Viking to Receive Status Update

“Brian O’Neill‘s ankle injury: as tough as Brian is, trying to come back in the football game, he was unable to do that,” the head coach said. “And we’ll see how he handles treatment throughout the week. And, ultimately, what his availability looks like for this coming Saturday is up in the air. But I do think we were able to avoid a real long-term issue for Brian there.”

O’Neill’s presence – or lack thereof – could be even more prominent if Ed Ingram isn’t able to return from the hip injury that kept him out of Week 14.

Play

“Alex Mattison, kind of very similar situation with his ankle,” O’Connell said referencing O’Neill’s injury. “We’ll see how he progresses through the week. But kind of a similar timeline for those two players.”

Ty Chandler replaced Mattison but was less effective. That could be notable amid the quarterback uncertainty surrounding the team.

Kevin O’Connell Confirms Jalen Nailor in Concussion Protocol

“Jalen Nailor is indeed in the concussion protocol,” O’Connell said, confirming his beliefs from after the game. “He’ll work through the steps to see if he can be available this week. But as always with head injuries, we will be very cautious and make sure that we allow the medical team and our doctors to determine, with Jalen, his availability as it pertains to Saturday.”

The Vikings are at risk of facing a resilient Bengals team with a top wide receiver trio of rookie Jordan Addison, veteran K.J. Osborn, and Brandon Powell.

Nailor is behind them in the pecking order with just three receptions on six targets this year.

Still, the Vikings are losing the battle of attrition at a time when the NFC North is still very much up for grabs following the Detroit Lions’ loss to the Chicago Bears. Minnesota still has both of their matchups with Detroit coming up and trails them for the division by just 2.0 games.