Athletics Calling Up Electrifying Left-Hander Gage Jump

The Athletics are calling up pitching prospect Gage Jump, who ranks third overall in their system and 41st in MLB. Via Jeff Passan.

Jump’s debut likely hints at an IL stint for veteran Aaron Civale, who had a significant velocity shortage in his most recent outing.

Gage Jump To Make MLB Debut

Jump, 23, is a Louisiana State University (LSU) product. Originally a San Diego Padres draftee in 2021, the left-hander declined to sign and was eventually selected in the second round in 2024 by the A’s.

This season, Jump has been very solid. Although his ERA through nine starts is 4.50, he’s setting down over 13 batters per nine via the strikeout–likely the reason he was promoted. He was recently named the PCL pitcher of the week after a dominant outing of seven scoreless innings.

Jump was a headliner of what Passan says has become “a very interesting” class in 2024. The foremost headliner is A’s first baseman, Nick Kurtz. Additionally, they also nabbed Tommy “Tanks” White, another former LSU Tiger.

MLB fans are ecstatic about Jump’s leap to The Show.

MLB World Reacts to Gage Jump Getting Called Up

Here’s what people are saying:

Underdog MLB: “Passan: Gage Jump to be called up by the Athletics.”

Thomas Nestico: “Gage Jump is knocking on the door to MLB! The Athletics southpaw has been dominant in his two most recent starts, striking out 15 over 11.0 scoreless innings. His elusive fastball is one of the best pitches in MiLB and his command looks sharp!”

MLB Pipeline: “Dominance from the (Gage) Jump! MLB’s No. 41 prospect (@Athletics) strikes out nine over seven strong innings for Triple-A @AviatorsLV.”

@DefendingKerr: “It’s the A’s though? So basically Gage Jump will start out with promise, develop into one of the best pitchers in baseball, and right when the A’s think they can compete, the owner will trade him for prospects. One of the prospects in 2034 will be elite, and the cycle restarts.”

Bar Of Soap: “Gage Jump > Forrest Gump.”

@Robolite110: “The 2024 draft class is already looking stacked If Jump hits immediately in the majors, people are gonna revisit that class as one of the deepest pitching groups in years.”

Eric Cross: “Gage Jump gets the call! Jump has looked really good over his last two starts and is one of the best LH pitching prospects in the game. Worth a look in 12+ team redraft leagues.”

The Athletics Are in Competition For the AL West

With the promotion of Jump, the Athletics are making it clear; they’re here to stay.

Not too long ago, the A’s locked up shortstop Jacob Wilson and outfielder Tyler Soderstrom to long-term deals. In addition to the two building blocks, Kurtz, Shea Langeliers, and a breakout season from Carlos Cortes have fueled a fierce lineup. Unfortunately, the pitching is a different story.

Luis Severino, who’s on a hefty contract, has been mediocre at best. In addition to his struggles, Jacob Lopez and Jeffrey Springs have also regressed.

However, where there’s rain, there are also flowers. Even while the aforementioned veterans scuffle, J.T. Ginn has emerged as a serious weapon. In an outing against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander flirted with a no-hitter. Fortunately for Orange County, it was broken up and turned into a walk-off in the same inning.

Ginn and Jump will headline the next wave of young starters for the Athletics. The next arm on the horizon is prospect Jamie Arnold, who isn’t far away either. It wasn’t too long ago when the A’s were the laughing stock of Major League Baseball. Now, they’re a wagon, and they want the West.