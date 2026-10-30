8-Year Atlanta Braves Player Suddenly Becomes MLB Free Agent

Atlanta Braves fans, do you remember the services of left-handed reliever AJ Minter??

The 33-year-old, as of Thursday, October 29, is back on the open market after being ‘booted’ off the Minnesota Twins roster. Really, Minter has just become a free agent, which is a deserved accomplishment for a 10-year MLB veteran arm.

Forgot how AJ Minter became a Twins pitcher? He signed with the New York Mets after an 8-year stint with the Atlanta Braves, and at the MLB trade deadline in 2026, New York traded Minter to the Twins.

Anyway, let’s take a look at his career with the Braves, and whether Atlanta may consider signing him this Winter.

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Could the Braves Look Into Signing AJ Minter This Offseason?

The Atlanta Braves have a lot of familiarity with southpaw reliever AJ Minter.

Minter spent the first eight seasons of his career with Atlanta and helped the Braves win the World Series in 2021.

As for whether the Braves could look into signing AJ Minter? That solely depends on two factors: What his market looks like, and how much it would cost to ink him.

The two factors are not known at this moment.

However, what is known is Minter’s recent stats. In 2026, Minter posted an ERA of 2.56 across 45+ innings, which is a strong mark for a reliever in MLB. He also added 41 strikeouts and an ERA+ of 164. He spent the 2026 campaign with the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins.

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AJ Minter’s Tenure with the Atlanta Braves

AJ Minter made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Braves.

Across 384 games pitched in the organization, he logged a 3.28 ERA with 422 strikeouts over 348+ innings pitched.

In 2024, his last season with the Braves, Minter appeared in 39 games and posted an ERA of 2.62, so he’s been a solid bullpen arm for several years in his career.

His lifetime pitching record is 26-31, and Minter holds a career pWAR of 7.1.

It will be interesting to see where he signs this offseason, and if the Braves are interested in a reunion.

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