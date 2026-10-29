2-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Suddenly Elects to Become MLB Free Agent

In the middle of the 2026 MLB season, the Toronto Blue Jays decided to trade away pitcher Eric Lauer to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The trade came because Eric Lauer had been struggling with the Blue Jays, but also because Toronto likely didn’t want to sign him as a free agent (because Lauer was asking for starter money).

Well, on Thursday, October 29, Lauer was booted off the Dodgers roster and has decided to elect free agency. It’s a non-surprising roster move, and perhaps LA tries to retain Lauer by inking him to a new contract.

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Former Blue Jays Pitcher Eric Lauer Hits Open Market

Former Blue Jays pitcher Eric Lauer is now a free agent.

Lauer, 31, was not a member of the Dodgers’ postseason roster due to being on the Injured List.

Th 31 y/o southpaw may still demand starting pitcher money, but some teams may see him as a ‘bridge’ pitcher or long relief option.

Lauer had a solid 2025 campaign with the Blue Jays, but his 2026 season was rockier in Toronto.

In 2025, over 104+ innings, Lauer posted an ERA of 3.18 with 102 strikeouts and a pitching record of 9-2.

In 2026 with the Blue Jays, Lauer’s ERA ballooned to 6.69 over six starts, which led to his trade to LA. Across 12 starts with the Dodgers, Lauer held an ERA of 4.50, so not great, but serviceable.

Now, any of the 30 MLB clubs are able to sign Lauer, and it will be interesting to see what his contract is worth in free agency.

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What’s Next for Eric Lauer??

It’s unclear what’s next for Eric Lauer, but he should have no issues landing another opportunity in MLB.

The southpaw out of Elyria, Ohio, holds a lifetime ERA of 4.28 over 145 starts and 809+ innings pitched in his 8-year career.

Lauer came up with the San Diego Padres in 2018, and has certainly battled his fair share of injuries throughout his career, which led to a shortened 2023 campaign, and missing all of the 2024 season.

However, the last two seasons have proved that Lauer does have an effective enough of an arsenal to get MLB hitters out still.

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