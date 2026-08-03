Hi, Subscriber

New York Mets Trade 4-Year MLB Catcher to Dodgers for Right-Handed Pitcher Chayce McDermott

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 04: Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is hit by a pitch in the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are back in the news for making a trade.

Over the last few days, the Mets have made several trades with other MLB clubs across the league.

On Monday, the news broke that the Mets are making a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

@AramLeighton8 writes (on 8/2):

“The Mets are sending catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Dodgers for RHP Chayce McDermott. McDermott was DFA’d by the Dodgers on July 31st.”

Rortvedt is a 28-year-old catcher who has previously been with the Dodgers organization.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Rumors: Tyler Mahle Move, Casey Mize Link, What’s Next?

Mets Ship Off Ben Rortvedt to Los Angeles Dodgers

Wild Card Series - Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of game two of National League Wild Card Series at Dodger Stadium on October 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ben Rortvedt has played in parts of four MLB seasons. He played with the Los Angeles Dodgers briefly in 2025, but he does have a World Series ring for his services.

He has not appeared in an MLB game this season and did not play a game with the Mets, which made him an obvious trade candidate.

Across 559 total MLB ABs, Rortvedt carries a lifetime batting average of .190 with nine home runs, 52 RBI, and an OPS+ of 57.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a need for depth at the catcher position, as Will Smith’s return doesn’t seem to be near, and Dalton Rushing has been doing most of the catching.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Receive Ben Rice Plans After Luis Garcia Jr. Trade

Looking at Chayce McDermott’s MLB Career

Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two

GettyBALTIMORE, MD – MAY 14: Chayce McDermott #59 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on after giving up a two run homer to Trevor Larnach #9 of the Minnesota Twins during game two of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 14, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

As for the return in the trade for the New York Mets, they are receiving RHP Chayce McDermott.

McDermott, 27, has pitched a total of 15 innings in his MLB career and has allowed 20 earned runs in that sample size.

It’s easy to see why the Dodgers designated him for assignment. He pitched just 2.1 innings with Los Angeles.

Originally drafted by the Houston Astros in 2021, McDermott made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Announce Release of 3-Year MLB Veteran After Marlins Game

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

New York Mets Trade 4-Year MLB Catcher to Dodgers for Right-Handed Pitcher Chayce McDermott

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x