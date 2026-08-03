New York Mets Trade 4-Year MLB Catcher to Dodgers for Right-Handed Pitcher Chayce McDermott

The New York Mets are back in the news for making a trade.

Over the last few days, the Mets have made several trades with other MLB clubs across the league.

On Monday, the news broke that the Mets are making a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

@AramLeighton8 writes (on 8/2):

“The Mets are sending catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Dodgers for RHP Chayce McDermott. McDermott was DFA’d by the Dodgers on July 31st.”

Rortvedt is a 28-year-old catcher who has previously been with the Dodgers organization.

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Mets Ship Off Ben Rortvedt to Los Angeles Dodgers

Ben Rortvedt has played in parts of four MLB seasons. He played with the Los Angeles Dodgers briefly in 2025, but he does have a World Series ring for his services.

He has not appeared in an MLB game this season and did not play a game with the Mets, which made him an obvious trade candidate.

Across 559 total MLB ABs, Rortvedt carries a lifetime batting average of .190 with nine home runs, 52 RBI, and an OPS+ of 57.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a need for depth at the catcher position, as Will Smith’s return doesn’t seem to be near, and Dalton Rushing has been doing most of the catching.

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Looking at Chayce McDermott’s MLB Career

As for the return in the trade for the New York Mets, they are receiving RHP Chayce McDermott.

McDermott, 27, has pitched a total of 15 innings in his MLB career and has allowed 20 earned runs in that sample size.

It’s easy to see why the Dodgers designated him for assignment. He pitched just 2.1 innings with Los Angeles.

Originally drafted by the Houston Astros in 2021, McDermott made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024.

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