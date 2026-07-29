Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Decision Before Doubleheader with Mets

The Atlanta Braves did not play a baseball game on Tuesday due to inclement weather in New York, which means they will play a split doubleheader with the New York Mets on Wednesday to finish up the series. Atlanta lost the first game of the series by a score of 13-4.

However, the Braves still have a strong lead in the NL East with the struggling Phillies unable to pick up wins recently.

Before the Mets doubleheader (for game one), the Braves revealed their lineup, and it does not feature Jim Jarvis, who has been the team’s shortstop for the past several games.

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Jim Jarvis Out of Lineup for Game One of DH

Due to the Atlanta Braves’ ongoing issues at shortstop, Jim Jarvis has received his opportunity to leave a mark on the team, and he’s been doing that lately.

However, on Wednesday, for game one of the DH, Mauricio Dubon will take over for shortstop, while Jarvis rides the pine. Jarvis will likely be the SS for game two of the DH.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order for July 29 (game one against the Mets):

Braves Game 1 7/29: “R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS A. Riley 3B E. White LF J. Bart C A. Smith-Shawver SP”

Other notables include Drake Baldwin at DH for a second straight game, and Eli White taking over left field duties while Dubon plays shortstop. Other than that, the lineup looks very similar to Monday’s game.

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Jim Jarvis’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Jim Jarvis is a rookie in Major League Baseball this season.

He’s played 21 games with the Braves.

In those 21 games, he’s batting .250 with one home run, one triple, and four doubles. It’s been better production than Ha-Seong Kim at SS, and Jarvis figures to be the option up the middle for the rest of the season. He also plays a solid defensive shortstop.

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