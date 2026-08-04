Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Marlins Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to open up a 3-game series with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday evening (at home) in an NL East showdown.

The dust has settled on MLB’s trade deadline, and Atlanta will welcome a handful of new players to their club on Tuesday, and perhaps pitchers like Brent Suter will get their first appearance with the Braves.

Before the series opened up, Atlanta revealed its lineup for 8/4, and it featured a notable Mauricio Dubon decision.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Quietly Release 3-Year MLB Veteran Before Guardians Series

Mauricio Dubon Absent From Braves Lineup in Series Opener

Due to the Miami Marlins going with RHP Ryan Gusto for the series-opening starter, Mauricio Dubon is absent from the Braves lineup.

Here is the full batting order for 8/4, per @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 8/4: “D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Yastrzemski LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS G. Holmes SP”

Aside from the Mauricio Dubon decision, the Atlanta Braves lineup looks very similar to their last game on Sunday, August 2nd.

The only real change is Dominic Smith back in the lineup, and Mike Yastrzemski playing left field instead of Dubon.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Announced Release of Angels 2-Year MLB Player