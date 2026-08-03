MLB World Reacts to Atlanta Braves Lackluster Trade Deadline

The Atlanta Braves didn’t have the MLB trade deadline that most fans/analysts/followers of the team thought they would.

Granite, the Braves do have an eight-game cushion in the NL East, which has been aided by a strong showing since the All-Star break, but before I get into some reactions across Braves Country to the lackluster MLB trade deadline, let’s get into some of the moves Atlanta did make.

Atlanta added: OF Lane Thomas, SP Tyler Mahle, RP Brent Suter, RP Tyler Uberstine, and RP Bailey Falter.

The Braves subtracted: Joey Bart, Anthony Molina, prospects Lucas Braun and Carter Holton, and LF Eli White

The issue many people will have with the Braves’ deadline is the fact they were linked to all the high-profile names (especially starters), but unlike teams like the Cubs, Rays, and Pirates who really bolstered their pitching staff, Atlanta pretty much stood pat. Also, many think that the Braves have the best chance to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers, but with no trade deadline additions (on the SP side), that is now in question again.

The good news for Atlanta is the Philadelphia Phillies didn’t do much to bolster their pitching staff either.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB Trade: Braves Offloading 7-Year Veteran to Red Sox for Tyler Uberstine

Reactions to Braves Trade Deadline

Here are some of the best reactions to the Atlanta Braves MLB trade deadline acquisitons/roster moves:

Braves reporter Mark Bowman relayed the message from Alex Anthopoulos about the trade deadline:

His response: “We didn’t go into the deadline with the thought that we have to get this or we have to get that. We were just trying to make the team better. A few years ago, we could have gotten one of the elite starters in teh game, but Drake Baldwin would have been going out the door. That’s not to say those are easy decisions. You’d like to get deals done. But there’s certain asks you say ‘yes’ to and those are the deals that you do. And there’s certain ones you say ‘no’ to.”

@BarrettSallee wrote: “Alex Anthopoulos says that he’s happy with the pitching staff that he has in place.” “You said no to a lot of things”

@BeaneaterB wrote: “ Alex Anthopolous failed this team, this fanbase and everyone in the organization. If you don’t want to do your job step down and let someone else do it.”

“7 hours later, the answer was ZERO!! Alex Anthopolous can’t fast talk his way out of this disaster. Padres got a bottom 5 farm system, yet they got 2 starting pitchers lol!! Just a complete fail by Alex. Get ready for another division series exit for the Braves. Unreal man….”

Braves fans are really concerned that this current pitching staff will not cut it come October.

@DRByrd3 wrote: “This was a major failure of a trade deadline for Alex Anthopolous. They had a glaring hole in the rotation and he did nothing about it except acquire an awful pitcher. Unless the Braves pitching surprise everyone he should be fired after the season”

More Reactions to Atlanta Braves Trade Deadline

There is certainly no shortage of reactions to the Braves trade deadline.

Here are a few more:

@ATLCarterC: “I’ve been an Alex Anthopolous apologist for the last few years, but after seeing what other teams did today, getting valuable starters for prospect capital than generally just wasn’t outlandish by any stretch, I can’t defend it. He failed.”

@DieselOnRadio: “Alex Anthopolous and the @Braves accomplished basically nothing at the trade deadline. Really disappointing. It seems like they’re angling for the 2028 season because 2027 is going to be a lockout.”

Only time will be able to tell with some of the Braves’ deadline additions, but it does feels like the players who the Braves acquired will have little to no impact on the Braves’ future.