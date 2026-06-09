Braves-Cubs Trade Idea to ‘Swap Problems’ Includes Dansby Swanson, Ha-Seong Kim, and $73 Million All-Star

The Atlanta Braves signed Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million deal before the 2026 season, but it hasn’t really worked out so far. He could emerge as a trade candidate for the Braves, but who would want him? Atlanta would need to put together a package deal with a couple of other players and eat some of the remaining money on the deal to send him out of Atlanta.

A recent wild trade prediction by ATLAllDay.com writer Nick Halden suggests that the Braves could acquire former friend Dansby Swanson in a three-player trade that offloads Reynaldo Lopez, Ha-Seong Kim, and Sean Murphy to the Cubs. Halden explains this trade as one where Chicago and Atlanta ‘Swap Problems’, which is true. Murphy is tied to a six-year, $73 million contract, but will remain sidelined for the next month or so with a broken finger.

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Braves’ Sean Murphy and Ha-Seong Kim Have Struggled

Here is what Nick Halden writes about the Braves’ contract situations with the three players mentioned in this trade proposal:

“The Atlanta Braves have a clear list of regrettable contracts this season, with Ha-Seong Kim, Reynaldo Lopez, and Sean Murphy being outliers on what is otherwise an incredibly productive roster. This trio combines to add up to $49 million for the 2026 season, with each of the deals being a clear issue that Atlanta should escape if the right opportunity presents itself.”

Ha-Seong Kim’s batting average is barely over .100, and Sean Murphy has played just two games this season. Murphy is far removed from his All-Star campaign in 2023 and has seen less and less production with every passing season.

The Braves claimed Kim last season and then signed him in the offseason, but Atlanta likely didn’t foresee Mauricio Dubon being so successful as a utilityman, and even Jorge Mateo has been a productive player.

The funny part about this trade idea is the fact that the Braves might not want Dansby Swanson and his seven-year, $177 million contract, but the financial part of what Halden proposes actually lines up, and Swanson hasn’t been all that great this season either.

In 205 at-bats this season, Swanson is hitting .180 with seven home runs, 28 RBI, and six doubles. Ironically, as minute as those stats are, that’s more production than both Ha-Seong Kim and Sean Murphy this season.

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Who Says No to This Deal?

Dansby Swanson was once with the Atlanta Braves, as he helped the 2021 team to advance and eventually win the World Series. Swanson then signed a large extension with the Cubs after the 2022 season, where he’s seen some shaky results.

If the Braves got rid of Kim via trade, that would open up a spot (sort of) in the middle of the infield for Swanson.

In 517 total games with the Cubs, Swanson has 69 home runs and a .237 batting average.

As for who says ‘No’ to this deal, I would say the Braves, even though, as Halden kind of mentions, this trade proposal is almost so bad that it could possibly benefit both sides, because each team would be getting rid of very pertinent problems.

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