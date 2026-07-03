Atlanta Braves Make Michael Harris II Change Before Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to begin a four-game series with the New York Mets over the weekend, which includes a wrap-around game on Monday. After dropping two of three to the St. Louis Cardinals (at home), Atlanta is 50-35, but holds just a 2.5-game lead over the Phillies for first place in the NL East.

The offense for Atlanta has been very concerning over the past two weeks, and manager Walt Weiss is being tested with his managerial decisions and lineup changes.

Speaking of lineup changes, the Braves released their game one lineup against the Mets, and it features a Michael Harris II change.

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Braves Make Michael Harris II Switch

UnderdogMLB, as they always do, released their lineup for 7/3:

“Braves 7/3: D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Mateo SS G. Holmes SP”

A few notables from the Braves lineup drop: Ha-Seong Kim remains out of the lineup, and Grant Holmes is getting the start. Drake Baldwin is behind the plate to form a battery with Holmes, and Mike Yastrzemski is also getting a start with the Mets rolling out Christian Scott (RHP) as their starting pitcher.

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