Atlanta Braves Face Tough Decision with Ha-Seong Kim Amid Major Struggles

The Atlanta Braves need to accept defeat on their offseason signing of Ha-Seong Kim. At this point, Kim never plays, and perhaps it’s for the right reason, but in this tough NL East divisional race, which has suddenly got extremely tense, the Braves can’t really afford to waste a roster spot for a hole in their organization.

Recently, in a piece for FanSided.com, MLB writer Zachary Rotman urges the Braves to cut Ha-Seong Kim. He’s one of four ‘expensive MLB free agent additions’ that Rotman writes about.

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Braves Predicted to DFA Ha-Seong Kim

As an MLB organization, it’s very hard to admit defeat on an offseason signing, and those MLB free agents who decided to ink with a new club are often given more leeway and opportunities, but the one-year, $20 million contract handed out to Ha-Seong Kim looks like a disaster.

Rotman wrote (about why the Braves should DFA, or release, Ha-Seong Kim):

“Well, his season got off to a brutal start, as Kim tore a tendon in his finger slipping on ice, costing him the first month and a half of the campaign. Upon returning, he went 5-for-73 in 27 games. You read that right – he had five hits in 73 at-bats, good for a .068 average, and all five of those hits were singles.”

“Assuming the Braves can trade for a shortstop, there’s no reason to keep Kim around, and even if they somehow fail to do so, they’re probably better off running with one or both of Jorge Mateo or Jim Jarvis at shortstop over Kim, who has not only been a liability at the plate, but he hasn’t been the defender he used to be either.”

It’s been a very tough development, and it’s hard to even blame the Braves front office for the signing because Atlanta was so deperate for a shortstop, and they went out and spent in MLB free agency, but the player they decided on has never had a slump like this in his career. It must have been a very hard fall on that ice in the offseason.

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What’s Next for Ha-Seong Kim?

As Rotman notes, what’s next for Ha-Seong Kim likely hinges on if the Braves trade for a shortstop, but Ha-Seong Kim is looking like an obvious cut candidate when that wave of moves happens in early August after the MLB trade deadline.

You can continue writing about the stats, but this comparison paints a pretty good picture of Kim’s struggles and the Braves’ financial commitment to him.

Atlanta has paid Ha-Seong Kim $4 million per MLB hit this season.

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