Atlanta Braves Quietly Signed 5-Year MLB Player During All-Star Break

The Atlanta Braves, like all other 29 MLB teams, are currently in the midst of the All-Star break. The All-Star game has concluded, and for most teams, the final two-month stretch of the regular season will open up on Friday.

However, just because it’s the All-Star break does not stop roster transactions from taking place.

Over the All-Star break, the Braves re-signed a player in a roster move that has gone under the radar a bit.

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Braves Re-Sign Jose Azocar

Per his MLB.com transactions tracker, it appears that a few days ago the Atlanta Braves brought back 5-year MLB player Jose Azocar on a minors deal. He has since been reassigned to Triple-A Gwinnett, but Azocar was booted from the Braves’ 40-man roster about a week ago.

MLB.com wrote (on July 13): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent RF José Azócar to a minor league contract.”

Jose Azocar has mostly appeared in the minors this season, but he has seen a handful of at-bats with the Braves’ big league squad.

Across 17 at-bats with the Braves in 2026, Jose Azocar has six hits, including two doubles and two runs scored.

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Jose Azocar’s MLB Career Thus Far

Jose Azocar was once a top prospect in the San Diego Padres organization, and he made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022.

However, the 30-year-old infielder has had some troubles at the plate over his career. Across five seasons (402 total at-bats), he’s batted .249 with two home runs, 19 doubles, and an OPS+ of 76.

He joined the Braves in 2025 after a brief stint with the New York Mets, but he recorded just one at-bat with Atlanta last season.

The injuries to Ronald Acuña Jr. have opened the door a little bit for Azocar to record a few more ABs this season, and it’ll be interesting to see if he gets his contract selected by the Braves again this season.

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