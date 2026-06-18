Atlanta Braves Trade Prediction Lands Royals’ $51 Million Starter for 2 Prospects

The Atlanta Braves figure to be in the thick of things when the MLB trade deadline rolls around. After a recent injury to Spencer Strider, rookie JR Ritchie figures to take Strider’s place in the starting rotation, but with Grant Holmes also struggling as a starter, Atlanta may want to consider a trade for a starter this summer.

One name that could be available, and the Braves SHOULD consider trading for is Royals’ starter Michael Wacha. The Royals have been in the cellar of the AL Central for pretty much the entire season, and Wacha stands out as a top trade chip.

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Why the Braves Should Trade for Michael Wacha…

The Atlanta Braves should trade for Michael Wacha because he will be one of the most durable options this summer on the trade block. Wacha has already made 15 starts this season and has 94 innings pitched, which is among tops in MLB.

Michael Swigoski of FanSided.com recently determined that Michael Wacha is the most expendable Royals starter:

“Despite navigating through a very rocky road during the middle part of his career, Wacha has delivered a number of strong seasons over the past few years. Since 2022, he’s collected 51 wins to the tune of 3.47 ERA over that stretch. And he’s done so without eye-popping stats either, posting a K/9 of just 7.49 over the last five seasons.”

Wacha turns 35 in a few weeks, and still has one year (2027) left on his 3-year, $51 million contract, but picking up the remaining funds on his contract shouldn’t be as much of an issue for the Braves as other NL contenders who figure to be active in trades.

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What Could the Braves Offer the Royals for Michael Wacha?

The next part of the Michael Wacha-Braves trade rumor is what Atlanta could offer Kansas City in a return deal.

Atlanta could offer a package deal of two prospects: SP Owen Murphy and SS Alex Lodise.

The Braves would likely have to part with two top-end prospects in this scenario because Wacha is under team control until 2028.

Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos has mentioned how the Braves will likely stay engaged in trade discussions for a starting pither, and with the Royals materializing as becoming a top seller in MLB this summer, there may be no better option for Atlanta other than to trade for Michael Wacha.

Michael Wacha’s 2026 stats: 1.9 pWAR, 3.64 ERA, 94 IP, 72 SO, 3.97 FIP.

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