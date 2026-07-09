Why Is the Braves-Pirates Game Delayed Today? When Will It Start?

The Braves spent Thursday afternoon doing what they came to Pittsburgh to do — score early, stay ahead and try to finish off a series win. Then the weather stepped in. After five complete innings at PNC Park, the game went into a rain delay with Atlanta leading 6-4 as thunderstorms rolled through the area.

The Pirates announced the stoppage on their social media at 2:32 p.m. ET.

“We have entered a weather delay here in Pittsburgh,” the team announced. “We’ll keep you posted when we have a time for play to resume.”

But at 2:54, just 22 minutes later, the Pirates announced that the game was expected to resume at 3:05 p.m. ET. When the players took the field, Yohan Ramírez had replaced Hunter Stratton on the mound for the Pirates, throwing his first pitch at 3:07 p.m.

Earlier, sports meteorologist Kevin Roth wrote that he Braves-Pirates game had a “low chance of a random pop up delay,” indicating with apparent accuracy that the weather would clear quickly.

The stop came in the kind of July weather that can make a baseball game feel like a moving target. Pittsburgh’s hourly forecast showed the strongest thunderstorm window in the early afternoon, with scattered storms around 1 p.m. and lingering rain chances through mid-afternoon before conditions were expected to improve later in the day. The question now is how long the delay lasts — and whether the late-day outlook gives both clubs a clean finish.

Weather and Timing

The forecast for Pittsburgh lined up almost too neatly with the interruption. Weather.com showed a 57 percent precipitation chance around 1 p.m., then lower odds by 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., with the sky trending toward clearer conditions later in the evening. AccuWeather’s outlook for PNC Park also pointed to the usual summer setup, with scattered showers, a few thunderstorms and no sign of anything more severe than a passing cell.

That matters because a delay like this does not just pause the game. It changes the feel of the whole afternoon. The tarp goes on, the dugouts get quiet, and everybody waits for the next update from the Pirates, who said they would announce a restart once play could resume.

What This Braves-Pirates Game Means

For Atlanta, this was the rubber match of a three-game set and another chance to protect its place in the NL East race. The Braves entered the day at 53-38 and first in the division, with a win offering a straightforward benefit: finish the series on top and keep the rotation and bullpen moving in a useful direction. They already had the lead, which made the interruption feel like a pause in a game they still needed to close out.

For Pittsburgh, it was the same story, just from the other side. The Pirates came in at 47-46 and in the middle of a season where every home win still matters for record, respectability and keeping the clubhouse pointed forward. A comeback here would have turned the series and given the home crowd something real to hold onto.

The pitching matchup added another layer. Bryce Elder started for Atlanta at 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA, and Mitch Keller took the ball for Pittsburgh at 6-6 with a 5.02 ERA. Elder needed a steady outing to help the Braves preserve arms behind him. Keller needed to keep the game from getting away from the Pirates. He did not get that far. According to the live game page, Keller was knocked out after 3.0 innings and three earned runs, which left Pittsburgh’s bullpen to clean up the rest.