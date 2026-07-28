Atlanta Braves Bring Back 7-Year MLB Pitcher During Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves, after getting trashed 13-4 against the New York Mets on Monday, will not play on Tuesday due to heavy rain forecast in New York.

There will be a split doubleheader on Wednesday. However, just because there’s no game on Tuesday doesn’t mean there is a shortage of roster moves.

And during the Mets series, the Braves brought back a pitcher who was recently cut from the organization.

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Elieser Hernandez Back with the Braves

If you remember correctly, Elieser Hernandez pitched three scoreless innings in the Braves’ win against the Orioles last Friday. He was DFA’d on Saturday.

Well, his contract has since been selected by the Braves in a recent roster move, which featured Connor Thomas being optioned, and Hernandez being back with the club.

Atlanta Braves X account wrote:

“The #Braves today selected RHP Elieser Hernández to the major league roster after optioning LHP Connor Thomas to Triple-A Gwinnett following yesterday’s game.”

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams hit the news quickly after the Braves made the announcement, and wrote (on July 28):

“It’s the second big league stint of the season with Atlanta for Hernández, the former Marlins hurler who spent the 2024-25 seasons with the Korea Baseball Organization’s LG Twins. Coincidentally, that’s the same team with which Carlos Carrasco signed earlier this month after jumping off the DFA carousel in Atlanta. Hernández could be stepping into that role as the Braves’ effective 41st man, though it remains to be seen if they’ll cycle him on and off the roster as much as they did with Carrasco (who was designated for assignment by Atlanta seven times in 11 months but repeatedly returned on new minor league deals).”

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Elieser Hernandez’s MLB Career

Elieser Hernandez has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins (five seasons), Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before 2026, his last MLB stint came in 2024, when he posted an ERA of 6.32 across 15.2 innings pitched with eight strikeouts.

Across his seven MLB seasons, he holds an ERA of 5.05 over 306.1 innings and 287 strikeouts.

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