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Atlanta Braves Bring Back 7-Year MLB Pitcher During Mets Series

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Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves aknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves, after getting trashed 13-4 against the New York Mets on Monday, will not play on Tuesday due to heavy rain forecast in New York.

There will be a split doubleheader on Wednesday. However, just because there’s no game on Tuesday doesn’t mean there is a shortage of roster moves.

And during the Mets series, the Braves brought back a pitcher who was recently cut from the organization.

More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Release 24-Year-Old Catcher from Organization During Athletics Series

Elieser Hernandez Back with the Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 15: Elieser Hernández #52 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Oracle Park on May 15, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

If you remember correctly, Elieser Hernandez pitched three scoreless innings in the Braves’ win against the Orioles last Friday. He was DFA’d on Saturday.

Well, his contract has since been selected by the Braves in a recent roster move, which featured Connor Thomas being optioned, and Hernandez being back with the club.

Atlanta Braves X account wrote:

“The #Braves today selected RHP Elieser Hernández to the major league roster after optioning LHP Connor Thomas to Triple-A Gwinnett following yesterday’s game.”

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams hit the news quickly after the Braves made the announcement, and wrote (on July 28):

“It’s the second big league stint of the season with Atlanta for Hernández, the former Marlins hurler who spent the 2024-25 seasons with the Korea Baseball Organization’s LG Twins. Coincidentally, that’s the same team with which Carlos Carrasco signed earlier this month after jumping off the DFA carousel in Atlanta. Hernández could be stepping into that role as the Braves’ effective 41st man, though it remains to be seen if they’ll cycle him on and off the roster as much as they did with Carrasco (who was designated for assignment by Atlanta seven times in 11 months but repeatedly returned on new minor league deals).”

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Elieser Hernandez’s MLB Career

Miami Marlins v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 09: Starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez #57 of the Miami Marlins pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 09, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Elieser Hernandez has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins (five seasons), Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before 2026, his last MLB stint came in 2024, when he posted an ERA of 6.32 across 15.2 innings pitched with eight strikeouts.

Across his seven MLB seasons, he holds an ERA of 5.05 over 306.1 innings and 287 strikeouts.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves 7-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency During Mets Series

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Bring Back 7-Year MLB Pitcher During Mets Series

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