Atlanta Braves Announce Decision On 3-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 10-5 on Thursday.

Atlanta Braves Announce Decision On 3-Year MLB Player

Earlier this week, the Braves announced that they had designated Jair Camargo for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X) on July 6: “The #Braves today also placed OF Eli White on the paternity list and selected OF José Azócar to the major league roster. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated C Jair Camargo for assignment.”

After going unclaimed on waivers, the Braves have now outrighted Camargo to Triple-A.

MLB.com wrote: “Atlanta Braves sent C Jair Camargo outright to Gwinnett Stripers.”

Camargo has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins over part of three seasons in the MLB.

There is always the chance that the 27-year-old gets called up again at some point this year.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are 54-38 in 92 games, which has them as the first-place team in the National League East.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 27-20 in 47 games on the road).

Following the All-Star break, the Braves will return home to host the Texas Rangers on July 17.

Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 48-44 record in 92 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 24-25 in 49 games at home).

Following the All-Star break, the Cardinals will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 17 in Phoenix.