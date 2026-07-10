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Atlanta Braves Announce Decision On 3-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Jair Camargo #78 of the Atlanta Braves races to second for a double during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants in game two of a double header at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 10-5 on Thursday.

Atlanta Braves Announce Decision On 3-Year MLB Player

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Earlier this week, the Braves announced that they had designated Jair Camargo for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X) on July 6: “The #Braves today also placed OF Eli White on the paternity list and selected OF José Azócar to the major league roster. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated C Jair Camargo for assignment.”

After going unclaimed on waivers, the Braves have now outrighted Camargo to Triple-A.

MLB.com wrote: “Atlanta Braves sent C Jair Camargo outright to Gwinnett Stripers.”

GettyJair Camargo #85 of the Minnesota Twins scores on an RBI single in his major league debut in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 16, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Camargo has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins over part of three seasons in the MLB.

There is always the chance that the 27-year-old gets called up again at some point this year.

Braves Right Now

GettyJoey Bart #16 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his two-run home run with Jorge Mateo #2 in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 8, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Braves are 54-38 in 92 games, which has them as the first-place team in the National League East.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 27-20 in 47 games on the road).

Following the All-Star break, the Braves will return home to host the Texas Rangers on July 17.

Cardinals Right Now

GettyJordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning during game one of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium on July 7, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

The Cardinals are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 48-44 record in 92 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 24-25 in 49 games at home).

Following the All-Star break, the Cardinals will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 17 in Phoenix.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Decision On 3-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

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