Atlanta Braves’ Drake Baldwin Recognized in Major MLB Announcement

The Atlanta Braves have won six straight games, and have opened up a commanding lead in the NL East. They have done so on the heels of Drake Baldwin’s surge at the plate.

The Braves have found their franchise catcher in Drake Baldwin, and a lucrative extension should be on the horizon for the 2-year player, Baldwin, who seems to shine in any moment he’s given.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball revealed its All-MLB team, and Drake Baldwin is recognized for his services.

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Drake Baldwin Named to All-MLB Team for July

@MLB made the following post, which reveals the All-MLB team for July, and Drake Baldwin was named the catcher in the star-studded group of big leaguers:

Per StatMuse.com, “Drake Baldwin has a .301 batting average with 34 hits, 6 homers, 18 RBIs and 19 runs scored in 30 games since July 1, 2026.”

Drake Baldwin missed about a month with an oblique injury in mid-May into June, and when he returned, Baldwin entered a deep slump, but he has fully put that past him and is one of the most consistent catchers in MLB from an offensive standpoint. Baldwin usually bats either leadoff or second for Walt Weiss daily.

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Looking at Drake Baldwin’s 2026 Season

Drake Baldwin was named an All-Star for his 2026 services thus far, and Baldwin is emerging as one (if not) the best catchers in the sport.

Across 349 ABs this season, Baldwin is batting .269 with 20 home runs, 94 hits, 57 RBI, 61 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 126.

In his first 214 MLB games, Drake Baldwin has clubbed 39 HRs, 25 doubles, driven in 137 runs, and posted an OPS of .816.

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