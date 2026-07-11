Atlanta Braves Announce Flurry of Roster Moves Before Cardinals Game

The Atlanta Braves are just hours away from their second matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ahead of their clash, the Braves have announced a significant number of roster moves.

According to the organization (via X), right-hander Owen Murphy has been recalled, while Mike Yastrzemski has been shifted to the 10-day IL.

Additionally, outfielder Brewer Hicklen has been recalled, and James Karinchak has been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Adding to the mayhem was a move involving José Azócar, who is heading to Gwinnett, while AJ Smith-Shawver transfers his rehab assignment.

Braves Face Another IL Hit

Atlanta is already grappling with several key players sitting out on the IL.

To name a few, right-hander Robert Suarez is sidelined with right forearm inflammation, Ronald Acuña Jr. is out with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, Martín Pérez is out with a left forearm contusion and Ha-Seong Kim is out with right middle finger inflammation.

As mentioned in the organization’s announcement, starter Smith-Shawver is transferring his rehabilitation. He will be heading to the Stripers.

Among the chaos of roster moves, the Braves have sent Yastrzemski to the 10-day IL due to left elbow inflammation.

His last game appearance was on Friday, July 10, during the series opener against the Cardinals.

So far this season, he is slashing .230/.321/.365 with a .686 OPS and six homers through 85 games.

He is currently playing in his first complete season with Atlanta.

In December 2025, he signed a two-year, $23 million deal with the Braves.

Much of his MLB career was spent with the San Francisco Giants, with only a brief stint with the Kansas City Royals.

Braves Recall Murphy, Hicklen

Murphy has only appeared in one Major League game this season, which took place on July 6 against the New York Mets. In fact, this date marked his long-awaited MLB debut.

He was selected 20th overall by Atlanta in the first round of the 2022 draft.

While in the minors this year, he owns a 4.44 ERA and 92 strikeouts across 81.0 innings pitched through 16 starts. He’s walked 38 batters along the way.

As for Hicklen, who has now been recalled alongside Murphy, he made his MLB debut back in May 2022.

At the time, he was with the Kansas City Royals, followed by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024 and the Detroit Tigers in 2025. He has not appeared in a Major League game yet this season.

Instead, he’s been spending his time down in Triple-A.

The 30-year-old outfielder is slashing .300/.366/.516 with a promising .882 OPS and 16 home runs through 77 games.

He’s posted 10 doubles, two triples and 55 RBIs.

Snapshot of the Braves Right Now

As Atlanta navigates its series against St. Louis, they continue to lead the National League East 54-39 overall.

However, the Philadelphia Phillies aren’t too far behind — they are 52-43 overall.

In the Major Leagues as a whole, the Braves are ranked fourth, just behind the Tampa Bay Rays (55-37), the Brewers (59-34) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (61-34).

Once Atlanta wraps up its stretch at Busch Stadium, the ballclub will return home to Truist Park to take on the Texas Rangers for a standard three-game series.