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Braves World Series Winner Promoted By New Team

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Orlando Arcia of the Atlanta Braves
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Former Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia has been promoted by the Minnesota Twins.

Longtime Atlanta Braves infielder and 2021 World Series champion Orlando Arcia is being called up to the Minnesota Twins, reports Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

Arcia inked a minor league deal with the Twins in January. He received an invitation to Spring Training, but failed to break camp with the club. The veteran has dominated at Triple-A this year, slashing .318/.376/.556 in 39 games. Arcia has popped eight home runs in 165 plate appearances with St. Paul.

The Twins had an opening on the infield with Royce Lewis getting demoted. The former No. 1 overall pick has struggled to a 55 wRC+ this year. Arcia could factor into the infield mix with his new team.

Orlando Arcia Finds New Home With Minnesota Twins After Getting Cut By Atlanta Braves

The Braves acquired Arcia in an April 2021 trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta sent pitchers Patrick Weigel and Chad Sobotka to Milwaukee. Arcia played sparingly in his first year with the club, appearing in 32 games. He served primarily as a defensive replacement during the Braves’ run to the 2021 title. Arcia went 0-for-4 with a walk during the 2021 postseason.

 

Charlie Wright is a longtime sports journalist with more than a decade of experience covering college and professional sports. He covers MLB and NBA for Heavy.com. More about Charlie Wright

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Braves World Series Winner Promoted By New Team

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