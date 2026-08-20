Atlanta Braves Recent Player Hits Free Agency After Release from Rangers

The Atlanta Braves are set to begin two big series in MLB. First, they will play the Milwaukee Brewers in a weekend set (in Milwaukee), and then the Braves will return home to face the Los Angeles Dodgers early next week.

Following the Braves’ win on Thursday afternoon, the team received some news about a former player who recorded a handful of playing time with the team this season.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver Fuels Josie Canseco Breakup Rumors With Subtle Instagram Move

Ex-Braves Player Austin Wynns Elects Free Agency

Austin Wynns has cleared waivers and is now officially an MLB free agent after being let go by the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers cut him loose earlier this week, and no team has picked up Wynns, so he decided to reject a minor-league assignment and is now able to sign with any MLB club.

Remember when the Braves were dealing with injuries to both Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy?

Well, in that time, catcher Austin Wynns played in six games with the team and recorded one hit with the team before being let go.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams was on the scene when the news dropped:

“Wynns drew poor framing grades early in his career but has been about average in that regard over the past five seasons. He’s also solid when it comes to blocking balls in the dirt and is typically adept at controlling the running game (as evidenced by a career 29% caught-stealing rate). Wynns is just 4-for-28 in throwing out runners this season, but as recently as 2025 he went 11-for-27 — a 40.7% caught-stealing rate.”

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision Before White Sox Game

Taking a Look at Austin Wynns’ MLB Career

After his release from the Texas Rangers, Wynns has officially played for three MLB teams this year.

Over eight MLB seasons, Wynns has played with 8 organizations.

Across 312 total games played, he’s batted .230 with 20 home runs, 85 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 69.

He actually did produce somewhat at the plate with the Texas Rangers, but his age (35) was likely a big determinant in his release from the organization.

Perhaps the Rangers could bring him back on a minors deal, but for now, Wynns will be looking for a new team.

More MLB on Heavy: Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Demoted 29-Year-Old Player During Mariners Series