Atlanta Braves Reveal Mauricio Dubon Decision During Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to open up another series against a New York MLB team, this time against the Mets.

Over the weekend, Atlanta dropped its series to the Yankees, but the Braves are now returning home to face their NL East rival in the Mets. The series opener features a pitching matchup between Bryce Elder and Christian Scott.

Before the series opener, the Braves announced their lineup for the Monday contest, and it features a notable Mauricio Dubon decision.

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Mauricio Dubon Back in Braves Lineup on Monday

After an off day on Sunday, Mauricio Dubon is back in the Atlanta Braves lineup.

Recently, Dubon has been bouncing back and forth between outfield spot, but he’s set to play left field against the Mets in game one of the 3-game set.

Here is the full Braves batting order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 8/10: “D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS S. Murphy C B. Elder SP”

Some other notable lineup tweaks include Drake Baldwin being the DH, Sean Murphy forming a batter with Bryce Elder, and Jim Jarvis/Austin Riley getting a bump in the order.

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Inside Mauricio Dubon’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Mauricio Dubon has been a very important player for the Atlanta Braves this season.

Not only is he enjoying a career year on offense, but Dubon can play several positions on the diamond, which highlights his defensive versatility. He also earned the Heart and Hustle Award for the Atlanta Braves this season.

Across 421 at-bats, Dubon is batting .268 with 10 home runs, 54 runs scored, 58 RBI, and an OPS of .720. He’s noted that he would be open to an extension with the Atlanta Braves if they choose to go down that route after he becomes a free agent after this season.

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