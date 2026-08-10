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Atlanta Braves Reveal Mauricio Dubon Decision During Mets Series

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Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: Mauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves slides to second base during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are set to open up another series against a New York MLB team, this time against the Mets.

Over the weekend, Atlanta dropped its series to the Yankees, but the Braves are now returning home to face their NL East rival in the Mets. The series opener features a pitching matchup between Bryce Elder and Christian Scott.

Before the series opener, the Braves announced their lineup for the Monday contest, and it features a notable Mauricio Dubon decision.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Quietly Demote 3-Year Player Before Braves Series

Mauricio Dubon Back in Braves Lineup on Monday

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 06: Otto Lopex #6 of the Miami Marlins tags Mauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves out at second base in the second inning of a game at Truist Park on August 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

After an off day on Sunday, Mauricio Dubon is back in the Atlanta Braves lineup.

Recently, Dubon has been bouncing back and forth between outfield spot, but he’s set to play left field against the Mets in game one of the 3-game set.

Here is the full Braves batting order, per @UnderdogMLB: 

Braves 8/10: “D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS S. Murphy C B. Elder SP”

Some other notable lineup tweaks include Drake Baldwin being the DH, Sean Murphy forming a batter with Bryce Elder, and Jim Jarvis/Austin Riley getting a bump in the order.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Starting Pitchers for Upcoming Mets Series

Inside Mauricio Dubon’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game Two

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: Mauricio Dubon #14, Michael Harris II #23 (C) and Eli White #36 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after defeating the New York Mets in game two of a double header at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Mauricio Dubon has been a very important player for the Atlanta Braves this season.

Not only is he enjoying a career year on offense, but Dubon can play several positions on the diamond, which highlights his defensive versatility. He also earned the Heart and Hustle Award for the Atlanta Braves this season.

Across 421 at-bats, Dubon is batting .268 with 10 home runs, 54 runs scored, 58 RBI, and an OPS of .720. He’s noted that he would be open to an extension with the Atlanta Braves if they choose to go down that route after he becomes a free agent after this season.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Predicted to Retain All-Star Pitcher Amid Upcoming Free Agency

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Reveal Mauricio Dubon Decision During Mets Series

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