Atlanta Braves Predicted to Retain All-Star Pitcher Amid Upcoming Free Agency

A lot of things have gone right for the Atlanta Braves this season, which has the club waking up with the 2nd-best record in MLB (and the NL).

Perhaps the biggest factor in the Atlanta Braves’ success has been their bullpen corps being absolutely lights out, and Raisel Iglesias has been at the forefront of all the success the reliever group has had.

Raisel Iglesias, named an All-Star for the first time this season, signed a one-year, $16 million deal before the season and will hit free agency after the season is over.

The Atlanta Braves are predicted to re-sign (and retain) their All-Star closer.

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Raisel Iglesias Predicted to Remain in Atlanta

In a recent predictions piece for FanSided.com, writer Christopher Kline picks landing spots for all the best impending free agents, and for Iglesias, Kline believes he will stay put in Atlanta:

“Iglesias clearly preferred the Braves over other suitors last winter. The bullpen market is scarcer now, which could allow the righty to field competitive offers from a wide range of teams. At the end of the day, however, the first-time All-Star has deep affection for Atlanta and it’s a two-way street, so he probably returns on another one-year deal.”

Raisel Iglesias is putting together another strong season as Atlanta’s closer, and with 24 saves over 41+ innings pitched, the Braves have no logical reason to let him walk out the door, especially with Robert Suarez still sidelined with injury.

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Looking at Raisel Iglesias’s MLB Career

Major League Baseball finally gave Iglesias some justice last month by naming him an All-Star for the first time, which felt long overdue.

Iglesias, 36, has played in 12 MLB seasons (with the Reds, Angels, and Braves).

Across 642 games pitched, Iglesias has notched 277 saves, including 121 with the Braves, and holds a lifetime ERA of 2.90.

With the Braves specifically, Iglesias has thrown 261+ innings and carries an ERA of 2.45 with 287 strikeouts over five seasons.

It should be a no-brainer decision for Alex Anthopoulos to bring him back next season.

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