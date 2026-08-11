Is the Braves-Mets Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Tuesday night’s game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Truist Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. EDT.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote on X: “Tarp is on the field and the dugouts are empty. The start of tonight’s game will be delayed.”

UPDATE: The first pitch is NOT delayed.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop wrote on X: “Despite embelished reports from esteemed local meteorologist @mlbbowman about Tuesday’s game beginning in a weather delay, first pitch remains scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Braves-Mets: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Here is the hourly forecast in Atlanta according to Weather.com:

6:42 p.m. EDT: Rain Shower

7:00 p.m. EDT: 98% Thunderstorms

8:00 p.m. EDT: 65% Thunderstorms

There is no inclement weather in the forecast from 9 p.m. through the rest of the night.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth wrote on X (6:47 p.m. EDT): “First pitch in ATL is in 30 mins. The tarp is still on the field. They will announce a Late Start shortly (if they haven’t already), and then they play without issue once they start.”

This post will be updated with the latest information.

Atlanta Braves Lineup

New York Mets Lineup

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher

Martín Pérez is slated to start for the Braves tonight.

The 35-year-old left-hander is 7-6 with a 3.14 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings across 22 appearances (18 starts) with Atlanta this season.

New York Mets Starting Pitcher

Nolan McLean will start for the Mets tonight.

The 25-year-old right-hander is 8-7 with a 3.51 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings across 23 starts with New York this season.