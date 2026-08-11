Hi, Subscriber

Is the Braves-Mets Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: Water pools in the outfield during a rain delay of the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Tuesday night’s game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Truist Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. EDT.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote on X: “Tarp is on the field and the dugouts are empty. The start of tonight’s game will be delayed.”

UPDATE: The first pitch is NOT delayed.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop wrote on X: “Despite embelished reports from esteemed local meteorologist @mlbbowman about Tuesday’s game beginning in a weather delay, first pitch remains scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Braves-Mets: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 04: A few fans sit in the rain during a weather delay prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on June 04, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Here is the hourly forecast in Atlanta according to Weather.com:

  • 6:42 p.m. EDT: Rain Shower
  • 7:00 p.m. EDT: 98% Thunderstorms
  • 8:00 p.m. EDT: 65% Thunderstorms

There is no inclement weather in the forecast from 9 p.m. through the rest of the night.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth wrote on X (6:47 p.m. EDT): “First pitch in ATL is in 30 mins. The tarp is still on the field. They will announce a Late Start shortly (if they haven’t already), and then they play without issue once they start.”

This post will be updated with the latest information.

Atlanta Braves Lineup

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 05: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves calls for Didier Fuentes #72 from the bullpen in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

  1. Drake Baldwin C
  2. Ronald Acuña Jr. DH
  3. Matt Olson 1B
  4. Michael Harris II CF
  5. Ozzie Albies 2B
  6. Mauricio Dubón LF
  7. Mike Yastrzemski RF
  8. Austin Riley 3B
  9. Jim Jarvis SS

New York Mets Lineup

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets Gary Cohen

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Interim manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets (C) looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies alongside bench coach Kai Correa #50 (L) and third base coach Tim Leiper #63 (R) at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

  1. A.J. Ewing LF
  2. Francisco Lindor SS
  3. Bo Bichette 3B
  4. Luis Robert Jr. CF
  5. Carson Benge RF
  6. Marcus Semien 2B
  7. Francisco Alvarez C
  8. Jorge Polanco DH
  9. Gabriel Arias 1B

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 06: Martin Perez #33 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning of a game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Martín Pérez is slated to start for the Braves tonight.

The 35-year-old left-hander is 7-6 with a 3.14 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings across 22 appearances (18 starts) with Atlanta this season.

New York Mets Starting Pitcher

New York Mets v Cleveland Guardians

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 06: Starting pitcher Nolan McLean #26 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on August 06, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Nolan McLean will start for the Mets tonight.

The 25-year-old right-hander is 8-7 with a 3.51 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings across 23 starts with New York this season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Is the Braves-Mets Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x