Is the Braves-Mets Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: Water pools in the outfield during a rain delay of the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Tuesday night’s game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Truist Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. EDT.
Braves-Mets: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 04: A few fans sit in the rain during a weather delay prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on June 04, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
This post will be updated with the latest information.
Atlanta Braves Lineup
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 05: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves calls for Didier Fuentes #72 from the bullpen in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Interim manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets (C) looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies alongside bench coach Kai Correa #50 (L) and third base coach Tim Leiper #63 (R) at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 06: Martin Perez #33 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning of a game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)
Martín Pérez is slated to start for the Braves tonight.
The 35-year-old left-hander is 7-6 with a 3.14 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings across 22 appearances (18 starts) with Atlanta this season.
New York Mets Starting Pitcher
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 06: Starting pitcher Nolan McLean #26 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on August 06, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Nolan McLean will start for the Mets tonight.
The 25-year-old right-hander is 8-7 with a 3.51 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings across 23 starts with New York this season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Is the Braves-Mets Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?