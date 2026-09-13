Baltimore Orioles Announce Kyle Bradish Injury Update Before Mets Series

The Baltimore Orioles lost their latest series to the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1, but they’ve also lost their starter Kyle Bradish to the injured list.

After landing on the IL, skipper Craig Albernaz stated, per Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, Bradish “has been dealing with a lower body abdominal strain.”

Kostka reports that the 30-year-old right-hander will fly to Baltimore for imaging.

Orioles’ Kyle Bradish Hits IL Before Mets Series

Bradish is far from alone on Baltimore’s IL right now.

He is joined by Ryan Helsley, with right elbow inflammation; Félix Bautista, who is recovering from right shoulder surgery; Christian Franklin, with left hand inflammation; and Luis Robert Jr., with left hamstring discomfort.

This list doesn’t end there.

Before his injury, Bradish had registered a 4.12 ERA and 142 strikeouts across 155.0 innings pitched through 29 starts. He’s walked 70 batters.

This marks his fifth year in Major League Baseball, spending each in Baltimore.

His most productive season was back in 2023 — his breakout campaign.

That year, he logged a 2.83 ERA and 168 strikeouts across 168.2 innings of work through 30 starts. He walked 44 batters.

If Baltimore doesn’t reach the playoffs, this will be a frustrating ending to Bradish’s 2026 season.

In his place, Yaramil Hiraldo was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk.

Where the Orioles Stand As the Postseason Nears

Looking at FanGraphs’ latest MLB Playoff Odds, as of Sept. 13, Baltimore has a 1.5% chance of reaching postseason contention and a measly 0.1% chance of winning the World Series this year.

Heading into their series opener against the New York Mets, the Orioles own a record of 72-78).

Currently in last place in the American League East, they’ve been edged out by the Blue Jays (75-75), the Boston Red Sox (81-68), the New York Yankees (86-63) and the Tampa Bay Rays (90-59).

This has been an incredibly disappointing season for Baltimore’s loyal fanbase.

Even with their grim record stamped on them, there’s still hope for a chance in the playoffs. Their chances are slim — about the size of a sewing needle — but there’s still hope worth holding onto.

Their upcoming series against the Mets will be a major deciding factor.

Fortunately, they aren’t in any better position.

At this point, New York is simply trying to improve its 69-80 record.

They, too, are last in their division; they have been for quite some time.

The Orioles are truly in a race for postseason contention, and it’s too close for comfort; every series, every game, every pitch and every hit counts from here on out.

The clock is ticking, but it’s not over until it’s over.